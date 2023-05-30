Philadelphia public schools leaders won’t shift to later start times for high school students this fall, scrapping the proposal for a second consecutive year.

Why it matters: The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends start times of at least 8:30am or later for older students to help them get more sleep and potentially benefit their mental health and academic achievement.

State of play: The School District of Philadelphia’s bell schedules for the 2023-24 year will remain the same as last year for nearly all schools, district spokesperson Monique Braxton tells Axios.

Only two elementary schools, who petitioned to change start times, will shift their schedules.

The result: Some high schools will continue to have their opening bell as early as 7:30am.

Flashback: Under the previous superintendent, the district had planned on shifting all 56 high schools (and those with middle grades) to a 9am start for the 2022-23 school year.

But that plan was quickly reversed due to a bus driver shortage.

The big picture: Larger school systems, including Denver, have been considering later start times for middle and high school students as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S., per the AP.

Outside Philly, Upper Darby High School has implemented a 9:45am start time.

Details: Philly’s district, backed by the community, had previously embraced later start times for older students, saying it would allow them to arrive more alert and ready to learn.

Plus: It would promote safer travel because the majority of the city’s high schoolers are responsible for their own way to and from school.

What they’re saying: “We are maintaining consistency for students, families and staff,” district spokesperson Christina Clark tells Axios about the decision to not implement later start times this September.