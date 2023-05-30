School start times status quo
Philadelphia public schools leaders won’t shift to later start times for high school students this fall, scrapping the proposal for a second consecutive year.
Why it matters: The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends start times of at least 8:30am or later for older students to help them get more sleep and potentially benefit their mental health and academic achievement.
State of play: The School District of Philadelphia’s bell schedules for the 2023-24 year will remain the same as last year for nearly all schools, district spokesperson Monique Braxton tells Axios.
- Only two elementary schools, who petitioned to change start times, will shift their schedules.
The result: Some high schools will continue to have their opening bell as early as 7:30am.
Flashback: Under the previous superintendent, the district had planned on shifting all 56 high schools (and those with middle grades) to a 9am start for the 2022-23 school year.
- But that plan was quickly reversed due to a bus driver shortage.
The big picture: Larger school systems, including Denver, have been considering later start times for middle and high school students as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S., per the AP.
- Outside Philly, Upper Darby High School has implemented a 9:45am start time.
Details: Philly’s district, backed by the community, had previously embraced later start times for older students, saying it would allow them to arrive more alert and ready to learn.
- Plus: It would promote safer travel because the majority of the city’s high schoolers are responsible for their own way to and from school.
What they’re saying: “We are maintaining consistency for students, families and staff,” district spokesperson Christina Clark tells Axios about the decision to not implement later start times this September.
- The district didn't respond to additional requests for comment about what factors led officials to nix later school start times.
