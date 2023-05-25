When to leave Philly for your holiday weekend road trip
Plan for traffic on the roadways this Memorial Day weekend — and lots of it.
Why it matters: An estimated 500,000 people will travel from the Philly region during the unofficial start of the summer — up 6% from last year, per AAA.
- And 9 out of 10 will go by car.
State of play: Pent-up demand and a lack of pandemic restrictions are fueling the rise in trip-taking, says Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
👉 When to go: Saturday and Sunday will see minimal traffic, per INRIX, which crunches transportation data.
- The worst times to drive: 3 to 6pm today and Friday, and noon to 3pm on Monday.
- Best times: Before 1pm today; before noon on Friday; and before 10am on Monday.
Zoom in: The typical pressure points on routes to our well-known vacation spots will likely see traffic volume more than double that of the worst rush hours, Tidwell warns.
- These include the usual suspects, like the bridges, Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway, and parts of I-476 and I-95.
Between the lines: After travel plunged during the pandemic, it’s expected to nearly reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, Tidwell says.
- People are returning to old habits, like taking more spontaneous trips.
What they’re saying: “[Travel] has not just rebounded but it’s really come back with a vengeance in 2023,” according to Tidwell.
What to watch: Memorial Day weekend will likely forecast what travel — and traffic — will look like this summer and during holidays, like July 4th and Thanksgiving, Tidwell says.
