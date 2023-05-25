Plan for traffic on the roadways this Memorial Day weekend — and lots of it.

Why it matters: An estimated 500,000 people will travel from the Philly region during the unofficial start of the summer — up 6% from last year, per AAA.

And 9 out of 10 will go by car.

State of play: Pent-up demand and a lack of pandemic restrictions are fueling the rise in trip-taking, says Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

👉 When to go: Saturday and Sunday will see minimal traffic, per INRIX, which crunches transportation data.

The worst times to drive: 3 to 6pm today and Friday, and noon to 3pm on Monday.

3 to 6pm today and Friday, and noon to 3pm on Monday. Best times: Before 1pm today; before noon on Friday; and before 10am on Monday.

Zoom in: The typical pressure points on routes to our well-known vacation spots will likely see traffic volume more than double that of the worst rush hours, Tidwell warns.

These include the usual suspects, like the bridges, Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway, and parts of I-476 and I-95.

Between the lines: After travel plunged during the pandemic, it’s expected to nearly reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, Tidwell says.

People are returning to old habits, like taking more spontaneous trips.

What they’re saying: “[Travel] has not just rebounded but it’s really come back with a vengeance in 2023,” according to Tidwell.

What to watch: Memorial Day weekend will likely forecast what travel — and traffic — will look like this summer and during holidays, like July 4th and Thanksgiving, Tidwell says.

Share this story