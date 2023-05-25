What's up with gas prices in Philly going into Memorial Day weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average price for a gallon of regular in the metro area is $3.61.

Why it matters: Gas prices are ticking up compared to previous months, Axios's Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report, but they're still well below last year's levels heading into Memorial Day weekend and the busy summer season.

👎 This time last year, the average gallon of regular cost $4.88.