PECO raising electric rates this summer
Electricity costs are increasing for most customers across Pennsylvania starting in June.
Why it matters: The unofficial start of summer is this weekend and you’re about to start blasting your air conditioner.
State of play: PECO’s rates will increase 6% next month for people enrolled in its “default service,” per Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).
- That amounts to a roughly $5-a-month increase for the average PECO user.
- The hike will affect about 1.2 million residential customers in Philly and the suburbs.
Zoom in: PECO is passing along price increases due to new contracts it has with suppliers, says Greg Smore, a spokesperson for the utility.
Between the lines: The rate increase is tied to the company’s supply rate, known as “price to compare,” which accounts for about half your bill.
- Utility companies adjust this price on a quarterly or biannual basis.
Context: It could be worse, per PUC.
- PPL Electric — which covers parts of Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties — is increasing its default service rates by 17% next month.
- West Penn Power will increase 20.7% and Met-Ed 2.5% at the same time.
