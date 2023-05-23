1 hour ago - Things to Do
Wanda Sykes special filmed in Philly hits Netflix today
Part-time Pennsylvanian Wanda Sykes is back with a new stand-up special filmed in front of a Philly audience.
What’s happening: “I’m an Entertainer” premieres on Netflix Tuesday.
- The award-winning comedian, who has a house in DelCo’s Media, shot the hourlong special at the Miller Theater in February.
Zoom in: Expect to hear Sykes dishing on public bathrooms, drag shows and parenting.
