Wanda Sykes special filmed in Philly hits Netflix today

Mike D'Onofrio
Wanda Sykes

She's so Philly. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Part-time Pennsylvanian Wanda Sykes is back with a new stand-up special filmed in front of a Philly audience.

What’s happening:I’m an Entertainer” premieres on Netflix Tuesday.

  • The award-winning comedian, who has a house in DelCo’s Media, shot the hourlong special at the Miller Theater in February.

Zoom in: Expect to hear Sykes dishing on public bathrooms, drag shows and parenting.

