Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, is now officially trained to fight fires.

She graduated from the fire academy on Sunday and is a firefighter with the Rivers Edge Volunteer Fire Department in her hometown of Braddock.

What's happening: Well wishers flooded her Twitter feed after she first shared the news there.