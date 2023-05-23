56 mins ago - News

Gisele Barreto Fetterman has become a firefighter

Mike D'Onofrio
Gisele Barreto Fetterman

Photo: Courtesy of Gisele Barreto Fetterman

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, is now officially trained to fight fires.

  • She graduated from the fire academy on Sunday and is a firefighter with the Rivers Edge Volunteer Fire Department in her hometown of Braddock.

What's happening: Well wishers flooded her Twitter feed after she first shared the news there.

