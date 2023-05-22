2 hours ago - News

New John Legend mural in Northern Liberties

Mike D'Onofrio
A mural featuring singer John Legend.

John Legend takes his place along West Girard Avenue. Photo: Courtesy of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program/Steve Weinik

Singer John Legend can now be spotted in Northern Liberties — on a mural.

What’s happening: The colorful “Legendary Performances” (get it?) is one of the city’s newest murals, located at The Fire music venue at 412 W. Girard Ave.

Why it matters: The Grammy winner began his career at an open mic at the venue in 2003.

Details: The mural from international artist Alloyius Mcilwaine features his signature “kudoglyphs,” which look like stained glass and symbolize positivity.

What’s next: Mural Arts Philadelphia is dedicating the piece from 2-4pm Thursday with food, drinks, live music and a Legend tribute show.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more