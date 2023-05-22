2 hours ago - News
New John Legend mural in Northern Liberties
Singer John Legend can now be spotted in Northern Liberties — on a mural.
What’s happening: The colorful “Legendary Performances” (get it?) is one of the city’s newest murals, located at The Fire music venue at 412 W. Girard Ave.
Why it matters: The Grammy winner began his career at an open mic at the venue in 2003.
Details: The mural from international artist Alloyius Mcilwaine features his signature “kudoglyphs,” which look like stained glass and symbolize positivity.
- The artwork also depicts opera singer Yasko Fujiì.
What’s next: Mural Arts Philadelphia is dedicating the piece from 2-4pm Thursday with food, drinks, live music and a Legend tribute show.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.