John Legend takes his place along West Girard Avenue. Photo: Courtesy of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program/Steve Weinik

Singer John Legend can now be spotted in Northern Liberties — on a mural.

What’s happening: The colorful “Legendary Performances” (get it?) is one of the city’s newest murals, located at The Fire music venue at 412 W. Girard Ave.

Why it matters: The Grammy winner began his career at an open mic at the venue in 2003.

Details: The mural from international artist Alloyius Mcilwaine features his signature “kudoglyphs,” which look like stained glass and symbolize positivity.

The artwork also depicts opera singer Yasko Fujiì.

What’s next: Mural Arts Philadelphia is dedicating the piece from 2-4pm Thursday with food, drinks, live music and a Legend tribute show.