Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The primary is almost over, but campaign lawn signs could stick around a while.

Why it matters: Elections bring swarms of political signage to streets and parks, creating unwanted litter, much of which can’t be recycled.

What’s happening: The city lacks a dedicated program to pick up election signs.

Campaigns are responsible for removing signs they posted but there are no deadlines.

The Streets Department will remove campaign material on public property as part of their normal duties, Kyle Lewis, director of Philly’s recycling program, tells Axios.

Between the lines: It’s illegal to post signs or advertising on several public spaces, including utility poles, streetlights, historical markers and city-owned trees.

Yes, but: Those areas are often still bombarded with election material.

♻️ Be smart: Not all lawn signs are recyclable in Philly.

Lawn signs made from thin film plastic aren't accepted by the city’s recycling program, Lewis said.

The thicker, corrugated plastic signs — which look like cardboard — can be recycled curbside or at city sanitation centers.

Of note: The recycling program also doesn't accept the metal stands used in lawn signs, which can only be scrapped.