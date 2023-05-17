44 mins ago - Politics

Primary election results for City Council, sheriff and other races

Isaac Avilucea
Illustration of a pattern of checkmarks, some blue, some red.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The primary involved more than the mayor’s race.

  • The state House remains in Democratic control (102-101) after they won a special election in Delaware County yesterday. That result allows Democrats to thwart Republican efforts to propose constitutional amendments limiting abortion rights. (AP)
  • Here's where other notable races stand.

Races with a winner called by the AP get a ✅, as do those where a candidate ran unopposed.

City Council District races

1st District: Mark Squilla ✅ (Democrat)

2nd District: Kenyatta Johnson ✅ (Democrat)

3rd District: Jamie Gauthier ✅ (Democrat)

4th District: Curtis Jones Jr. ✅ (Democrat)

5th District: Jeffery Jay Young Jr. ✅ (Democrat)

6th District: Mike Driscoll ✅ (Democrat)

7th District: Quetcy Lozada 60% (Democrat)

  • Andrés Celin 40%

8th District: Cindy Bass 50.5% (incumbent)

  • Seth Anderson-Oberman 49.3%

9th District: Anthony Phillips 63% (incumbent)

  • Yvette Young 26%
  • James Williams 10%

10th District: Gary Masino ✅ (Democrat)

  • Brian O'Neill ✅ (Republican)

Sheriff: Rochelle Bilal (Democrat) 43%

  • Michael Untermeyer (Democrat) 41%
  • Jackie Miles (Democrat) 16%

Mark Lavelle ✅ (Republican)

Controller: Christy Brady (Democrat) 46%

  • Alexandra Hunt (Democrat) 31%
  • John Thomas (Democrat) 22%

Aaron Bashir ✅ (Republican)

At-large City Council -

The five leading Democratic candidates:

  • Isaiah Thomas 13%
  • Katherine Gilmore Richardson 11%
  • Rue Landau 9%
  • Nina Ahmad 8%
  • Jim Harrity 6%

The five leading Republican candidates:

  • Drew Murray 19%
  • Frank Cristinzio 19%
  • Gary Grisafi 17%
  • Jim Hasher 16%
  • Mary Jane Kelly 16%
