Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The primary involved more than the mayor’s race.

The state House remains in Democratic control (102-101) after they won a special election in Delaware County yesterday. That result allows Democrats to thwart Republican efforts to propose constitutional amendments limiting abortion rights. (AP)

remains in Democratic control (102-101) after they won a special election in Delaware County yesterday. That result allows Democrats to thwart Republican efforts to propose constitutional amendments limiting abortion rights. (AP) Here's where other notable races stand.

Races with a winner called by the AP get a ✅, as do those where a candidate ran unopposed.

Other races will give percentages showing where they stand as of this morning, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners office.

City Council District races

1st District: Mark Squilla ✅ (Democrat)

2nd District: Kenyatta Johnson ✅ (Democrat)

3rd District: Jamie Gauthier ✅ (Democrat)

4th District: Curtis Jones Jr. ✅ (Democrat)

5th District: Jeffery Jay Young Jr. ✅ (Democrat)

6th District: Mike Driscoll ✅ (Democrat)

7th District: Quetcy Lozada 60% (Democrat)

Andrés Celin 40%

8th District: Cindy Bass 50.5% (incumbent)

Seth Anderson-Oberman 49.3%

9th District: Anthony Phillips 63% (incumbent)

Yvette Young 26%

James Williams 10%

10th District: Gary Masino ✅ (Democrat)

Brian O'Neill ✅ (Republican)

Sheriff: Rochelle Bilal (Democrat) 43%

Michael Untermeyer (Democrat) 41%

41% Jackie Miles (Democrat) 16%

Mark Lavelle ✅ (Republican)

Controller: Christy Brady (Democrat) 46%

Alexandra Hunt (Democrat) 31%

(Democrat) 31% John Thomas (Democrat) 22%

Aaron Bashir ✅ (Republican)

At-large City Council -

The five leading Democratic candidates:

Isaiah Thomas 13%

Katherine Gilmore Richardson 11%

Rue Landau 9%

Nina Ahmad 8%

Jim Harrity 6%

The five leading Republican candidates: