Primary election results for City Council, sheriff and other races
The primary involved more than the mayor’s race.
- The state House remains in Democratic control (102-101) after they won a special election in Delaware County yesterday. That result allows Democrats to thwart Republican efforts to propose constitutional amendments limiting abortion rights. (AP)
- Here's where other notable races stand.
Races with a winner called by the AP get a ✅, as do those where a candidate ran unopposed.
- Other races will give percentages showing where they stand as of this morning, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners office.
City Council District races
1st District: Mark Squilla ✅ (Democrat)
2nd District: Kenyatta Johnson ✅ (Democrat)
3rd District: Jamie Gauthier ✅ (Democrat)
4th District: Curtis Jones Jr. ✅ (Democrat)
5th District: Jeffery Jay Young Jr. ✅ (Democrat)
6th District: Mike Driscoll ✅ (Democrat)
7th District: Quetcy Lozada 60% (Democrat)
- Andrés Celin 40%
8th District: Cindy Bass 50.5% (incumbent)
- Seth Anderson-Oberman 49.3%
9th District: Anthony Phillips 63% (incumbent)
- Yvette Young 26%
- James Williams 10%
10th District: Gary Masino ✅ (Democrat)
- Brian O'Neill ✅ (Republican)
Sheriff: Rochelle Bilal (Democrat) 43%
- Michael Untermeyer (Democrat) 41%
- Jackie Miles (Democrat) 16%
Mark Lavelle ✅ (Republican)
Controller: Christy Brady (Democrat) 46%
- Alexandra Hunt (Democrat) 31%
- John Thomas (Democrat) 22%
Aaron Bashir ✅ (Republican)
At-large City Council -
The five leading Democratic candidates:
- Isaiah Thomas 13%
- Katherine Gilmore Richardson 11%
- Rue Landau 9%
- Nina Ahmad 8%
- Jim Harrity 6%
The five leading Republican candidates:
- Drew Murray 19%
- Frank Cristinzio 19%
- Gary Grisafi 17%
- Jim Hasher 16%
- Mary Jane Kelly 16%
