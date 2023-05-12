The Taylor Swift economy comes to Philly
Taylor Swift's 52-night, 20-city tour through the U.S. is breaking attendance records — and poised to be one of the highest-grossing tours of all time.
- But the Eras Tour's influence and impact extends beyond just ticket and merch sales, Axios’ Erica Pandey reports.
The big picture: The pop star's concerts are fueling an entire Taylor Swift economy — as fans spend cash on travel, lodging, makeup, fashion and food to attend the shows.
Why it matters: Each stop on the tour — including Philly, where the Pennsylvania-native is playing three nights at the Linc starting tonight — is prepping for a mini economic boom when Swift rolls through.
Zoom in: Some hotels in Center City are forecasting a boost in occupancy rates this weekend, Ben Fileccia, a Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association spokesperson, tells Axios.
- And the Courtyard by Marriott in South Philly near the Linc is completely booked, which isn't typical on nights when a musical act plays at the 65,000-seat stadium.
- “It’s off the charts,” Fileccia says about demand for the Marriott.
Meanwhile, Philly restaurants are offering Swift-themed specials, "hoping to capture some of this Taylor Swift audience,” especially those that can’t get tickets, says Fileccia.
Zoom out: Philly makers and DIYers are cashing in on the Swift mania, too, per the Inquirer.
- You can buy “Swiftadelia” sweatshirts, rock a “TS Eras Tour” handbag, or bring a friendship bracelet to exchange with a stranger — all sourced from Etsy creators based here.
🖼️ 1 cool thing: Swift now has her first mural in the city.
- Artist Emily Kelley painted it at 200 South St., and featured the singer surrounded by several of her “Easter eggs,” like a snake and a moon, per the Philly Voice.
- The mural will be unveiled at a "Taylor Tailgate" party today starting at 8:30am at 2nd and South Streets.
What they’re saying: "It's not only going to benefit the hotels, but it's going to benefit the entire hospitality industry," Ed Grose, with the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, told 6ABC.
