Taylor Swift is here. Have an amazing time, Philly!

Not a Swiftie? There's still lots to do this weekend.

🦅 Wanna "Fly like an Eagle"? R&B legend Seal is at The Met tonight at 7:30pm with special guest The Buggles. Tickets: $25+

🍺 Parks on Tap migrates to Matthias Baldwin Park in Logan Square, where you can enjoy brews and bites in a beautiful green space with views of the Center City skyline. Today-Friday 4-10pm; Saturday-Sunday noon-10pm.

⛲ The fountains are something to behold at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square. Check out the botanical gardens and a musically choreographed masterpiece, featuring more than 1,700 jets that light up the summer nights. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday 10am-6pm; Thursday-Sunday 10am-10pm. Timed tickets: $25 adults, $22 for seniors, service members and veterans, $13 for those 5 to 18 years old.

🌭 It's time for boardwalk games, carnival rides, mini golf, food and more at the RiverRink Summerfest at Penn's Landing. Admission free then pay as you go. Friday through Sept. 24.

Plus, Spruce Street Harbor Park opens for the season on Friday, where you can rent your own hammock ($75 for 90 minutes) and lounge by the river while enjoying local eats from your favorite vendors.

🚵 If you're a racing enthusiast, check out the Kensington Derby and Arts Festival. The 3-mile race winds through Kensington and Fishtown and features an epic mud pit at the end. You can also peruse and purchase a selection of sculptures, ceramics, prints and jewelry while enjoying food and live music. Saturday, noon-6pm.

🛍️ Check out the all-day sidewalk sale on East Passyunk Avenue, home to more than 160 shops and restaurants. Great for last-minute Mother's Day purchases.