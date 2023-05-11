Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend
Taylor Swift is here. Have an amazing time, Philly!
Not a Swiftie? There's still lots to do this weekend.
🦅 Wanna "Fly like an Eagle"? R&B legend Seal is at The Met tonight at 7:30pm with special guest The Buggles. Tickets: $25+
🍺 Parks on Tap migrates to Matthias Baldwin Park in Logan Square, where you can enjoy brews and bites in a beautiful green space with views of the Center City skyline. Today-Friday 4-10pm; Saturday-Sunday noon-10pm.
⛲ The fountains are something to behold at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square. Check out the botanical gardens and a musically choreographed masterpiece, featuring more than 1,700 jets that light up the summer nights. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday 10am-6pm; Thursday-Sunday 10am-10pm. Timed tickets: $25 adults, $22 for seniors, service members and veterans, $13 for those 5 to 18 years old.
🌭 It's time for boardwalk games, carnival rides, mini golf, food and more at the RiverRink Summerfest at Penn's Landing. Admission free then pay as you go. Friday through Sept. 24.
- Plus, Spruce Street Harbor Park opens for the season on Friday, where you can rent your own hammock ($75 for 90 minutes) and lounge by the river while enjoying local eats from your favorite vendors.
🚵 If you're a racing enthusiast, check out the Kensington Derby and Arts Festival. The 3-mile race winds through Kensington and Fishtown and features an epic mud pit at the end. You can also peruse and purchase a selection of sculptures, ceramics, prints and jewelry while enjoying food and live music. Saturday, noon-6pm.
🛍️ Check out the all-day sidewalk sale on East Passyunk Avenue, home to more than 160 shops and restaurants. Great for last-minute Mother's Day purchases.
