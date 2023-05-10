The city has yet to figure out how to speed up months-long wait times for hearings before the zoning board, which have ballooned since 2020.

Why it matters: The board considers requests for exceptions to zoning rules and is an essential step for many projects — big developments, yes, but small business openings and certain residential projects, too.

What’s happening: The delays are hurting businesses (who pay rent when their lease starts, even if their storefront isn't open yet) and Airbnb and other short-term rental operators (who need a zoning permit), along with adding to the costs of large developments, per the Inquirer.

By the numbers: The average wait time to get a hearing in 2022 was six months — more than double what it was before the pandemic, even though the city has added more funding and staff to the board, per the Inquirer.

The zoning board held more than 1,000 hearings last year.

Zoom in: Several factors are driving longer wait times, including the involvement of lawmakers, availability of witnesses and technological support, Bruce Bohri, a spokesperson for the city’s planning department, tells Axios.

So many applicants are seeking to expedite their cases by paying $1,000 that it's causing further delays.

Meanwhile, city leaders continue to carve out special codes in certain areas, known as "overlays," which can cover anything from density to roof decks.

This patchwork of neighborhood-specific rules, driven by district Councilmembers, results in even more projects going before the board.

1 idea: Councilmember Mark Squilla has proposed adding a day of scheduled hearings each month for cases that are non-controversial, his spokesperson Anne Kelly tells Axios.

The other side: Martha Cross, the city’s deputy director of planning and zoning, tells Axios the Kenney administration is focusing on improving existing processes rather than adding more days for hearings.

Changes include clarifying what’s needed for a hearing, technology upgrades, and creating a how-to video to help first-time applicants.

“We expect that these improvements will result in more applicants being prepared for their hearings which will reduce continuances and decrease waiting times,” she says.

Between the lines: Squilla’s spokesperson questions whether the Kenney administration can fully address the delays before the mayor's term ends.