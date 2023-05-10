Three of the 10 district races for City Council are competitive in Tuesday’s primary.

Why it matters: Not only could the results reconfigure the legislature under a new mayor, but district legislators have significant sway over land use in neighborhoods they represent.

Background: The 17-member Council has 10 district members elected by residents of those areas, and seven at-large members picked by voters throughout the city.

State of play: The competitive races are in the 7th, 8th and 9th districts, where incumbent Democrats face challenges.

💡Be smart: Find your district on the Committee of Seventy’s website.

Let’s dive in:

7th District (Kensington, Juniata Park, Feltonville and more): Incumbent Quetcy Lozada had been chief of staff to her predecessor Maria Quiñones Sánchez before Sánchez stepped down. Lozada won the seat after Democratic leaders selected her to run in last year's special election.

Andrés Celin is a social worker and community organizer in the district.

8th District (Chestnut Hill, parts of Mt. Airy, Germantown and more): In this battle to represent parts of Northwest Philly, incumbent Cindy Bass is fighting to keep the seat she’s held since 2012.

Seth Anderson-Oberman has worked as a union organizer for over two decades.

9th District (Parts of Mt. Airy, East and West Oak Lane, Oxford Circle, and more): Incumbent Anthony Phillips is seeking his first full term after party leaders picked him to run in a special election last year. He's a former executive director of the nonprofit Youth Action.