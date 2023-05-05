2 hours ago - Food and Drink

There's such a thing in Philly as a vegan "cheesesteak"

Isaac Avilucea

The "cheesesteak" at Monster Vegan. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

👋 Isaac here!

Vegan cheesesteaks in Philly? Sounds sacrilegious.

Yes, but: I'm told that Monster Vegan’s take on the classic sammy tracks surprisingly well with the real thing.

The intrigue: My devoted plant-loving partner spent much of her life as a meat eater, so she’s qualified to weigh in here.

  • The finely chopped Impossible meat in Monster Vegan's cheesesteak was reminiscent of the hearty slabs of steak found at Philly’s best sandwich shops.

🧯 Hot take: The cheese sauce was a welcome departure, since most vegan cheeses don’t melt well, but not enough of it to truly call this a “cheesesteak.”

The bottom line: Final rating: 7.5.

