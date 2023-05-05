2 hours ago - Food and Drink
There's such a thing in Philly as a vegan "cheesesteak"
👋 Isaac here!
Vegan cheesesteaks in Philly? Sounds sacrilegious.
Yes, but: I'm told that Monster Vegan’s take on the classic sammy tracks surprisingly well with the real thing.
The intrigue: My devoted plant-loving partner spent much of her life as a meat eater, so she’s qualified to weigh in here.
- The finely chopped Impossible meat in Monster Vegan's cheesesteak was reminiscent of the hearty slabs of steak found at Philly’s best sandwich shops.
🧯 Hot take: The cheese sauce was a welcome departure, since most vegan cheeses don’t melt well, but not enough of it to truly call this a “cheesesteak.”
The bottom line: Final rating: 7.5.
