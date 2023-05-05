There's such a thing in Philly as a vegan "cheesesteak"

👋 Isaac here!

Vegan cheesesteaks in Philly? Sounds sacrilegious.

Yes, but: I'm told that Monster Vegan’s take on the classic sammy tracks surprisingly well with the real thing.

The intrigue: My devoted plant-loving partner spent much of her life as a meat eater, so she’s qualified to weigh in here.

The finely chopped Impossible meat in Monster Vegan's cheesesteak was reminiscent of the hearty slabs of steak found at Philly’s best sandwich shops.

🧯 Hot take: The cheese sauce was a welcome departure, since most vegan cheeses don’t melt well, but not enough of it to truly call this a “cheesesteak.”

The bottom line: Final rating: 7.5.