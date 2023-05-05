Share on email (opens in new window)

Angel of Empire was bred in Pine Grove. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty

Pennsylvania will be represented at the Kentucky Derby tomorrow.

What’s happening: Angel of Empire, raised at Blackstone Farm in Pine Grove, will be among the 20 contenders during “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” on Saturday.

The horse is a pandemic baby — foaled in April 2020.

🎰 Odds: At 8-1, the Keystone State horse wasn’t favored to win the race as of Thursday but wasn’t last, either, per Vegas Insider.

Favorites to take home the gold trophy are Forte (3-1) and Tapit Trice (5-1).

The intrigue: Angel of Empire’s trainer — Brad Cox — and jockey — Flavien Prat — have each won a Kentucky Derby in the last four years.

Plus: The 3-year-old is coming off victories at the Arkansas Derby and Risen Star Stakes earlier this year.

Details: Angel of Empire is a rideable horse with winning experience in front of a big crowd and large field, Christian Black, who bred the horse along with his wife Christina at Blackstone Farm, tells Axios.

But don’t expect to hear much about him during the race until the middle of the final turn, says Black, who'll be in the stands at Churchill Downs.

The thoroughbred is “kind of boring," he explains. "We kind of like it like that. He’s very professional and mature for his age.”

How to watch: Race time is 6:57pm on NBC.

What’s next: Angel of Empire’s finish at the Derby will likely determine whether he takes part in the Preakness Stakes on May 20, Black says.