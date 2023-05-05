Pennsylvania horse goes to the Derby
Pennsylvania will be represented at the Kentucky Derby tomorrow.
What’s happening: Angel of Empire, raised at Blackstone Farm in Pine Grove, will be among the 20 contenders during “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” on Saturday.
- The horse is a pandemic baby — foaled in April 2020.
🎰 Odds: At 8-1, the Keystone State horse wasn’t favored to win the race as of Thursday but wasn’t last, either, per Vegas Insider.
Favorites to take home the gold trophy are Forte (3-1) and Tapit Trice (5-1).
The intrigue: Angel of Empire’s trainer — Brad Cox — and jockey — Flavien Prat — have each won a Kentucky Derby in the last four years.
- Plus: The 3-year-old is coming off victories at the Arkansas Derby and Risen Star Stakes earlier this year.
Details: Angel of Empire is a rideable horse with winning experience in front of a big crowd and large field, Christian Black, who bred the horse along with his wife Christina at Blackstone Farm, tells Axios.
- But don’t expect to hear much about him during the race until the middle of the final turn, says Black, who'll be in the stands at Churchill Downs.
- The thoroughbred is “kind of boring," he explains. "We kind of like it like that. He’s very professional and mature for his age.”
How to watch: Race time is 6:57pm on NBC.
What’s next: Angel of Empire’s finish at the Derby will likely determine whether he takes part in the Preakness Stakes on May 20, Black says.
- He expects the horse to run in the Belmont Stakes in June.
