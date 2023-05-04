Your Philly Weekender: May 4-6

So much to do, and only a couple of days to get it done. Here’s a rundown of what’s going on in Philly this weekend:

🖌️ Enjoy a free screening of “Frida,” a biopic of the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo starring Salma Hayek, at the Philadelphia Film Center. Friday, 7pm. Reservations required.

🩰 Check out BalletX’s spring series at the Mann Center with performances by choreographers Amy Hall Garner, Justin Peck and Trey McIntyre. The ballet company is considered among the best in the country. Today and Friday, 7:30pm. Tickets: $20+

🍺 Parks on Tap migrates to Fishtown’s Penn Treaty Park this week, where you can enjoy beers, cocktails and finger foods al fresco. Today-Friday 4-10pm; Saturday-Sunday, noon-10pm.

🎵 It’s a mashup of Jewish folk music and African American gospel during a joint concert headlined by Frank London and the Klezmer Brass Allstars, along with Joshua Nelson and the Kosher Gospel Singers at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. Today, 6pm. Tickets: $25, $18 members. Or live stream the concert for free.

🇲🇽 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style with several events throughout the city, starting with the Sueño Cinco Block Party that takes over Sansom Street at 12th Street.

The popular Midtown Village restaurant offers specials on everything from street corn to margaritas during Friday’s outdoor party that runs from 2 to 8 p.m. before moving inside until midnight.

Hop on over to the all-day party at Añejo Philadelphia in Northern Liberties, starting at noon.

Plus, Brewerytown Food Hall is christening its outdoor patio with its own festivities, featuring $4 tacos and $5 frozen margaritas. 4-10pm.

🏇 For the Kentucky Derby goers, there’s watch parties at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, considered one of the best spots to take in the big race. Sip mint juleps while your eyes are glued to the 52-foot screen.

The Twisted Tail roars from 11am-7pm, featuring live music, best-dressed contests, lawn games and raffles. Free.

🥳 Can’t forget about South Street Fest. One of the city’s biggest and most iconic block parties, it stretches from 2nd to 8th streets and includes plenty of beer, vendors and activities for the kids. Saturday, 11am-6pm.

🏀⚾ And for all you sports buffs, the Sixers host the Celtics for Game 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in a revival of one of the NBA’s greatest rivalries. Friday, 7:30. Tickets: $180+; Saturday, 3:30pm; Tickets: $190+