Aerosmith's final tour debuts in Philly in September

Mike D'Onofrio
Aerosmith

Aerosmith in 2020. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty

Philly is first in line to hear Aerosmith play this year before the band goes on “Permanent Vacation.”

What’s happening: The band’s “Peace Out” farewell tour kicks off at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2.

  • The 40-date North American tour will feature The Black Crowes.

State of play: All tickets go on sale Friday.

☝🏾Be smart: If you can’t get tickets to the Philly concert, there are nearby shows in Newark, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

