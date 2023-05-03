Philly is first in line to hear Aerosmith play this year before the band goes on “Permanent Vacation.”

What’s happening: The band’s “Peace Out” farewell tour kicks off at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2.

The 40-date North American tour will feature The Black Crowes.

State of play: All tickets go on sale Friday.

Buy tickets for the Philly show on the Wells Fargo Center’s website.

☝🏾Be smart: If you can’t get tickets to the Philly concert, there are nearby shows in Newark, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.