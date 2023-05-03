1 hour ago - Things to Do
Aerosmith's final tour debuts in Philly in September
Philly is first in line to hear Aerosmith play this year before the band goes on “Permanent Vacation.”
What’s happening: The band’s “Peace Out” farewell tour kicks off at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2.
- The 40-date North American tour will feature The Black Crowes.
State of play: All tickets go on sale Friday.
- Buy tickets for the Philly show on the Wells Fargo Center’s website.
☝🏾Be smart: If you can’t get tickets to the Philly concert, there are nearby shows in Newark, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.
