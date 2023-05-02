Not every cannoli is created equal.

The intrigue: I — 👋 Isaac here — was on a quest to find Philadelphia’s best. Readers recommended their favorites: Isgro Pastries, Termini Brothers and Holy Cannoli.

As a wild card, I also stopped by Bredenbeck’s Bakery in Chestnut Hill.

Part of the fun was trekking around Philly, visiting each bakery to pick up the goods.

Termini Brothers’ sprawling operation was impressive with its rows of freshly baked pastries, and the carefully curated family photos gave you a feel for its rich history.

The contenders: A mascarpone cannolo (singular of cannoli) from Isgro’s.

Three classic, ricotta-filled cannoli from the other shops.

Methodology: Strategic yet not scientific, I had my partner blindly serve me each cannolo and ranked them out of 10.

The takeaways: To my surprise, Bredenbeck’s came out on top with an overall score of 9, followed by Isgro’s, Termini Brothers and Holy Cannoli. Here’s what stood out about Bredenbeck’s:

The shell crackled but didn’t crumble on itself.

The ricotta filling, sweet, smooth and refined, passed the Goldilocks standard — just right.

And the ratio of chocolate chips didn’t overwhelm the pastry as was the case with Holy Cannoli. It made you want to scrape every last crumb off the plate.

🧯 Hot take: After hearing people rave about Termini Brothers, I was underwhelmed by a gummy shell and a thicker, bland ricotta filling.