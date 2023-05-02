Crowning Philly's best cannoli
Not every cannoli is created equal.
The intrigue: I — 👋 Isaac here — was on a quest to find Philadelphia’s best. Readers recommended their favorites: Isgro Pastries, Termini Brothers and Holy Cannoli.
- As a wild card, I also stopped by Bredenbeck’s Bakery in Chestnut Hill.
Part of the fun was trekking around Philly, visiting each bakery to pick up the goods.
- Termini Brothers’ sprawling operation was impressive with its rows of freshly baked pastries, and the carefully curated family photos gave you a feel for its rich history.
The contenders: A mascarpone cannolo (singular of cannoli) from Isgro’s.
- Three classic, ricotta-filled cannoli from the other shops.
Methodology: Strategic yet not scientific, I had my partner blindly serve me each cannolo and ranked them out of 10.
The takeaways: To my surprise, Bredenbeck’s came out on top with an overall score of 9, followed by Isgro’s, Termini Brothers and Holy Cannoli. Here’s what stood out about Bredenbeck’s:
- The shell crackled but didn’t crumble on itself.
- The ricotta filling, sweet, smooth and refined, passed the Goldilocks standard — just right.
- And the ratio of chocolate chips didn’t overwhelm the pastry as was the case with Holy Cannoli. It made you want to scrape every last crumb off the plate.
🧯 Hot take: After hearing people rave about Termini Brothers, I was underwhelmed by a gummy shell and a thicker, bland ricotta filling.
