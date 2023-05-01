Why Philly gas prices feel high right now

The annual switch to a pricier variety of gas known as summer blend is almost complete — meaning prices at the pump are likely peaking and could fall before beach season begins.

It's counterintuitive. The switch to summer blend — a gas that burns cleaner to combat summer smog — happens in the spring, so gas prices typically peak in May, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Relief should be on the way to the pump before Memorial Day.

🚗 Why it matters: Philadelphians love their cars.

“This is Philadelphia. People drive to the corner store. This is what we do,” as Council President Darrell Clarke said in 2016.

Details: Philly’s average gas price is $3.71 right now, per AAA.

Summer prices could average about $3.50 per gallon nationally, 80 cents less per gallon than last summer, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates.

