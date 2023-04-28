The Philadelphia Show brings art and antiques to town this weekend
Browse and buy rare antiques and fine art at The Philadelphia Show this weekend.
Driving the news: The 61st annual show takes place at the top of the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art starting today.
- The show focuses on American art dating from the 17th century to today.
- This year’s theme is "Faces in the Crowd."
Why it matters: The show is among the largest art, design and antique festivals in the U.S.
By the numbers: 42 vendors in fine art, furniture, folk art, ceramics, silver and textiles.
Between the lines: Take part in activities, including a treasure hunt for children and art projects, and guided tours.
- Plus: Visitors can attend "dealer talks," where you can hear tips and tricks on collecting.
Pro tip: Don’t expect thrift-store-style deals — prices range from a few hundred bucks to tens of thousands of dollars.
What’s new: Three first-time dealers at the show, including M. Hanks Gallery of California who specializes in African American fine art.
What they’re saying: "This show is really about collecting, whether you’re a seasoned collector or someone who has never bought anything in your life," Huntley Platt, the show's manager, tells Axios.
- Most dealers are chatty and willingly share their experience so don’t hesitate to ask questions, Platt said.
Visit: Tickets: $20 for adults. Children are free. (Proceeds benefit programs at the art museum.)
- Tours are $5. Reservations are required.
- The show opens today from 11am-7pm at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway; Saturday 11am-6pm; Sunday 11am-5pm.
