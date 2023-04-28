The Philadelphia Show brings art and antiques to town this weekend

"Still Life with Blue Pitcher" from Morris Blackburn. Courtesy of Dolan Maxwell

Browse and buy rare antiques and fine art at The Philadelphia Show this weekend.

Driving the news: The 61st annual show takes place at the top of the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art starting today.

The show focuses on American art dating from the 17th century to today.

This year’s theme is "Faces in the Crowd."

Why it matters: The show is among the largest art, design and antique festivals in the U.S.

By the numbers: 42 vendors in fine art, furniture, folk art, ceramics, silver and textiles.

Between the lines: Take part in activities, including a treasure hunt for children and art projects, and guided tours.

Plus: Visitors can attend "dealer talks," where you can hear tips and tricks on collecting.

A Fred Paris gold, pearl, and enamel penguin brooch. Courtesy of Kentshire Galleries

Pro tip: Don’t expect thrift-store-style deals — prices range from a few hundred bucks to tens of thousands of dollars.

What’s new: Three first-time dealers at the show, including M. Hanks Gallery of California who specializes in African American fine art.

What they’re saying: "This show is really about collecting, whether you’re a seasoned collector or someone who has never bought anything in your life," Huntley Platt, the show's manager, tells Axios.

Most dealers are chatty and willingly share their experience so don’t hesitate to ask questions, Platt said.

Visit: Tickets: $20 for adults. Children are free. (Proceeds benefit programs at the art museum.)