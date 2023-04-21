The Union are back home tomorrow against Toronto at 7:30pm.

Since I went to my first Union game a few weeks ago, I put together a quick stadium guide for the uninitiated.

Why it matters: The Union made last year’s MLS Cup but could use all the support they can get after a rough start to the season.

And the games are freakin' fun.

🥁 The atmosphere: Before the match, the Union roll out a massive drum and have a bigwig like the Phillie Phanatic bang on it to rile up the crowd.

Fans turn their backs to the visiting team during pregame intros, and you’ll hear the roar of “sucks” when each opposing player is announced.

Phang, the team snake, looks more like Spyro the Dragon.

Southern discomfort: The Sons of Ben rival the rabid soccer fan clubs in Europe. They make the "River End" — the south side of the stadium — an intimidating den for opponents, banging on drums, chanting “Union” and singing throughout the match.

Plus, visiting team colors — and red (the color of rival New York Red Bulls) — are banned here. And you've gotta stand the entire game (minus halftime).

Yes, but: We still felt that energy sitting on the north end underneath the jumbotron.

The Sons of Ben mean business. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

The food: Chickie and Pete's, PJ Whelihan’s, the Pretzel Factory, Nonna's Pizza, Philip’s Steaks and Hot Dog Nation — greasy fare, in other words.

Scoops 'N' Smiles has a bunch of ice cream flavors, including Almond Joy and caramel apple.

💭 Isaac’s thought bubble: The BBQ pulled pork sandwich at Cheryl’s Southern Style is top-notch, and their loaded chili has generous chunks of brisket. I overdid it.

BBQ sandwich from Cheryl’s Southern Style. Score one for the home team. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

👉 Pro tip: Scoring tickets to the Sons of Ben section is like surviving the Hunger Games, so plan ahead.

The bottom line: After every win, they play The Turtles’ “Happy Together.” The Sons of Ben hold up fatheads from the player of the match. And that player rings in one last ear-shattering round of drum strikes.

A motley of soccer patches formed to look like the Union's mascot. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

Be smart: You can still grab tickets for Saturday’s game on StubHub.