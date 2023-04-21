50 mins ago - Things to Do

Noob's guide to a Union game

Isaac Avilucea
Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Subaru Park in Chester. Photo: Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Union are back home tomorrow against Toronto at 7:30pm.

  • Since I went to my first Union game a few weeks ago, I put together a quick stadium guide for the uninitiated.

Why it matters: The Union made last year’s MLS Cup but could use all the support they can get after a rough start to the season.

  • And the games are freakin' fun.

🥁 The atmosphere: Before the match, the Union roll out a massive drum and have a bigwig like the Phillie Phanatic bang on it to rile up the crowd.

  • Fans turn their backs to the visiting team during pregame intros, and you’ll hear the roar of “sucks” when each opposing player is announced.
  • Phang, the team snake, looks more like Spyro the Dragon.

Southern discomfort: The Sons of Ben rival the rabid soccer fan clubs in Europe. They make the "River End" — the south side of the stadium — an intimidating den for opponents, banging on drums, chanting “Union” and singing throughout the match.

Yes, but: We still felt that energy sitting on the north end underneath the jumbotron.

A sign outlines expectations for Union fans sitting in the River End of Subaru Park.
The Sons of Ben mean business. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

The food: Chickie and Pete's, PJ Whelihan’s, the Pretzel Factory, Nonna's Pizza, Philip’s Steaks and Hot Dog Nation — greasy fare, in other words.

  • Scoops 'N' Smiles has a bunch of ice cream flavors, including Almond Joy and caramel apple.

💭 Isaac’s thought bubble: The BBQ pulled pork sandwich at Cheryl’s Southern Style is top-notch, and their loaded chili has generous chunks of brisket. I overdid it.

The BBQ sandwich from Cheryl’s Southern Style.
BBQ sandwich from Cheryl’s Southern Style. Score one for the home team. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

👉 Pro tip: Scoring tickets to the Sons of Ben section is like surviving the Hunger Games, so plan ahead.

The bottom line: After every win, they play The Turtles’ “Happy Together.” The Sons of Ben hold up fatheads from the player of the match. And that player rings in one last ear-shattering round of drum strikes.

A motley of soccer patches formed into shape of the Union's snake mascot.
A motley of soccer patches formed to look like the Union's mascot. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

Be smart: You can still grab tickets for Saturday’s game on StubHub.

A mural with images of a skull with glasses and a scythe above the Philly skyline, and the motto: "Our city. Our club. Our passion."
A mural inside the stadium features a Sons of Ben skull with glasses and a scythe above the Philly skyline. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios
