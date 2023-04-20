Your Philly Weekender: April 21-23

We've got lots of ideas for this spring weekend.

⚾ The Phillies are back at home, starting at 6:40pm tonight with a four-game stand against the Colorado Rockies. Tickets: $14+

🍻 Keg stand in the park? Well, maybe don’t go that hard, but Parks on Tap is in South Philly’s Columbus Square this week. Take your pick of local draft and canned beers, cocktails and food. Thursday and Friday, 4-10pm; Saturday and Sunday, noon-10pm.

🐕 Bring your pooch to the new Bark Social in Manayunk. The indoor-outdoor social club features a self-pour tap with more than 30 beers, along with food, a bakery with ice cream, and doggie treats for your four-legged companion.

You can sign up for a free day pass before committing to a club membership.

👯Morgan’s Pier opens today for the season. Take in views of the Delaware River and the Benjamin Franklin Bridge while sipping drinks at the beer garden and snacking on a bevy of food options. Reservations are recommended.

Plus, it turns into a high-energy dance spot at night with live music.

🌎 Take the kids out to a cool Earth Day event in the Fashion District, where they’ll learn the basics of gardening and composting, sign a pledge wall and get goodies in a reusable bag. Saturday, 1-3pm.

Or, for a little adult time, check out the Earth Day After Party at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion. Drink and dance while in the presence of the colorful creatures. Saturday, 8-11pm. Tickets: $20+

🛼 Slink around the roller rink at Dilworth Park. Opens Friday and reservations are recommended for hourlong sessions. Look out for the discounted matinee session on Mondays and Tuesdays. Tickets: $8 children, $10 adults, plus $6 for skate rental.

🛍️ Peddler’s Village has a bunch of fun springtime activities this weekend, including daily half-mile family fun and kazoo walks led by a band of costumed characters at 11am. Tickets: $10.

🍔 Check out food trucks galore and more than a dozen neighborhood restaurants at Manayunk’s StrEat Food Festival on Sunday from 11am-5pm.