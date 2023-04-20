Philly may have decriminalized marijuana but it ranks No. 32 among America's "Best Weed Cities," according to a new study.

Why it matters: It's 4/20.

Also, recreational pot remains illegal in Pennsylvania but we’re nearly surrounded by states where you can buy it, including Maryland, where sales are expected to begin in July.

Methodology: The website Real Estate Witch considered legality, Google Trends and — wait for it — the ratio of residents to Taco Bells.

By the numbers: We pay $355 on average for an ounce of high-quality weed in Philly, per the report, more than the national average ($316).

In Portland, Oregon — the No. 1 Best Weed City — you'd only pay $210.

Zoom in: Pennsylvania has issued more than 1.5 million medical marijuana ID cards since the program went into effect in 2018, Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Gov. Josh Shapiro, tells Axios.

The program has grown each year, with more than 441,300 ID cards issued in 2022 compared to nearly 68,700 in 2018.

More than a dozen medical marijuana dispensaries are operating in Philly.

Go deeper: Find out about how to qualify for Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program via the state’s website.