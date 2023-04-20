28 mins ago - News

Philly is not one of America's "Best Weed Cities"

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of a marijuana leaf shown in the negative space of many leaves.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Philly may have decriminalized marijuana but it ranks No. 32 among America's "Best Weed Cities," according to a new study.

Why it matters: It's 4/20.

Methodology: The website Real Estate Witch considered legality, Google Trends and — wait for it — the ratio of residents to Taco Bells.

By the numbers: We pay $355 on average for an ounce of high-quality weed in Philly, per the report, more than the national average ($316).

  • In Portland, Oregon — the No. 1 Best Weed City — you'd only pay $210.

Zoom in: Pennsylvania has issued more than 1.5 million medical marijuana ID cards since the program went into effect in 2018, Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Gov. Josh Shapiro, tells Axios.

  • The program has grown each year, with more than 441,300 ID cards issued in 2022 compared to nearly 68,700 in 2018.
  • More than a dozen medical marijuana dispensaries are operating in Philly.

Go deeper: Find out about how to qualify for Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program via the state’s website.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more