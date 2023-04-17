Fiddleheads, ramps, greens — oh my!

What’s happening: Locally sourced spring vegetables, fruits, honey and more are starting to arrive at farmers markets throughout the city.

So we rounded up some of our favorite markets.

Open now

Headhouse Farmers Market

Find more than two dozen vendors, offering produce, pies, wine and baked goods.

Pre-orders are available.

Time: Sundays 10am-1pm; and Sundays 10am-2pm starting May 7

Clark Park Farmers Market

Explore more than 20 vendors, where you can find produce, beers, meats and pasta.

Time: Saturdays 10am-2pm

Rittenhouse Square Farmers’ Market

A popular destination in Center City featuring dozens of vendors offering produce, fish, bison steaks and mushrooms.

Location: 18th and Walnut streets

Fairmount Farmers Market

Shop more than 12 vendors, where you can find produce, pastries, cheeses and meats.

Location: 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue

Coming soon

Germantown Farmers Market

Find local makers and producers at this market opening next month.

Location: 5501 Germantown Ave.

Pretzel Park Farmers Market

Pick up produce, honey, desserts, spirits, pasta and more when this market opens in May.

Pre-orders are available.

Location: 4300 Silverwood St.

💭 Mike’s favorite: I’m looking forward to the farm market opening at Henry Got Crops in May, where I’ll also pick up my weekly CSA through Weavers Way Co-op.