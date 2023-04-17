2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Your guide to spring farmers markets

Mike D'Onofrio
The Headhouse Farmers Market in Society Hill.

The Headhouse Farmers Market in Society Hill. Photo: Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty

Fiddleheads, ramps, greens — oh my!

What’s happening: Locally sourced spring vegetables, fruits, honey and more are starting to arrive at farmers markets throughout the city.

  • So we rounded up some of our favorite markets.
Open now

Headhouse Farmers Market

  • Find more than two dozen vendors, offering produce, pies, wine and baked goods.
  • Pre-orders are available.
  • Time: Sundays 10am-1pm; and Sundays 10am-2pm starting May 7
  • Location: 2nd and Lombard streets

Clark Park Farmers Market

  • Explore more than 20 vendors, where you can find produce, beers, meats and pasta.
  • Time: Saturdays 10am-2pm
  • Location: 43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue

Rittenhouse Square Farmers’ Market

  • A popular destination in Center City featuring dozens of vendors offering produce, fish, bison steaks and mushrooms.
  • Location: 18th and Walnut streets
  • Time: 10am-2pm Tuesdays and Saturdays

Fairmount Farmers Market

  • Shop more than 12 vendors, where you can find produce, pastries, cheeses and meats.
  • Location: 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue
  • Time: Thursdays 3-7pm
Coming soon

Germantown Farmers Market

  • Find local makers and producers at this market opening next month.
  • Location: 5501 Germantown Ave.
  • Time: 10am-2pm Saturdays, starting May 13

Pretzel Park Farmers Market

  • Pick up produce, honey, desserts, spirits, pasta and more when this market opens in May.
  • Pre-orders are available.
  • Location: 4300 Silverwood St.
  • Time: 10am-2pm Saturdays starting May 6.

💭 Mike’s favorite: I’m looking forward to the farm market opening at Henry Got Crops in May, where I’ll also pick up my weekly CSA through Weavers Way Co-op.

