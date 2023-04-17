2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Your guide to spring farmers markets
Fiddleheads, ramps, greens — oh my!
What’s happening: Locally sourced spring vegetables, fruits, honey and more are starting to arrive at farmers markets throughout the city.
- So we rounded up some of our favorite markets.
Open now
- Find more than two dozen vendors, offering produce, pies, wine and baked goods.
- Pre-orders are available.
- Time: Sundays 10am-1pm; and Sundays 10am-2pm starting May 7
- Location: 2nd and Lombard streets
- Explore more than 20 vendors, where you can find produce, beers, meats and pasta.
- Time: Saturdays 10am-2pm
- Location: 43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue
Rittenhouse Square Farmers’ Market
- A popular destination in Center City featuring dozens of vendors offering produce, fish, bison steaks and mushrooms.
- Location: 18th and Walnut streets
- Time: 10am-2pm Tuesdays and Saturdays
- Shop more than 12 vendors, where you can find produce, pastries, cheeses and meats.
- Location: 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue
- Time: Thursdays 3-7pm
Coming soon
- Find local makers and producers at this market opening next month.
- Location: 5501 Germantown Ave.
- Time: 10am-2pm Saturdays, starting May 13
- Pick up produce, honey, desserts, spirits, pasta and more when this market opens in May.
- Pre-orders are available.
- Location: 4300 Silverwood St.
- Time: 10am-2pm Saturdays starting May 6.
💭 Mike’s favorite: I’m looking forward to the farm market opening at Henry Got Crops in May, where I’ll also pick up my weekly CSA through Weavers Way Co-op.
