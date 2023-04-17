Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is sticking around.

Driving the news: Hurts, an MVP finalist who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract extension yesterday that makes him the second-highest paid player in NFL history — behind only Browns QB Deshaun Watson, the Inquirer reported, citing a league source.

The deal includes $179.3 million in guaranteed money, with $110 million due at signing.

There's also a no-trade clause that allows Hurts to veto being shipped off to certain teams. It’s the first time the Birds agreed to such a provision and signals both sides are committed to Hurts remaining in Philly, per the Inquirer.

🏈 Catchup quick: Hurts, a second-round pick, grew by leaps and bounds in his third year in the league. Despite missing two games with an injured shoulder, he threw for more than 3,700 yards and 22 touchdowns and scored another 13 TDs on the ground.

What they’re saying: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie previously told the Inquirer that signing Hurts to a long-term deal was the team’s biggest offseason priority.