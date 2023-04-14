Your Philly Weekender: April 14-16

Things to do in Philly from April 14-16.

🍺 They’re Bok. The popular rooftop bar in South Philly — located at a former vocational school — just opened with another season of good eats and cold drinks. Plus, the unimpeded view of the city skyline is breathtaking. No reservations required but check the schedule of ticketed events before going. Open through Oct. 29.

🧘 Check out the outdoor yoga classes offered by Lumos Yoga & Barre at the Corinthian Gardens. Weekly yoga classes, held near the picnic benches, are offered for people of all experience levels on Sundays (10-11am) and Tuesdays (6-7pm). Must bring your own mat, plus sign up here.

😆 Hustle, there’s still time to score tickets for Adam Sandler. The former “Saturday Night Live” alum and movie star is gracing the Wells Fargo Center tonight with laughs and music. Tickets: $68+

🍺 Bartram’s Garden is offering a free spring fest with this year’s theme of “The Beauty of Urban Ecology.” There’s riverfront garden tours, workshops, food trucks and even a drum circle led by musicians from Musicopia. Saturday, 10am-3pm.

🦓 The Philadelphia Zoo is throwing a special bash with music, food, dancing and a color-throwing ceremony to honor Holi, the Hindu celebration at the start of spring that’s also known as the Festival of Colors. The event is included in the price of admission. Saturday, noon-4pm. Tickets: $25 adults, $20 children.

🌸 The Cherry Blossom Festival is back this weekend. Hosted by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, it features music, dancing, workshops, a beer garden and more. Free, Saturday and Sunday, 10:30am-4pm at the Horticulture Center and Centennial Arboretum.

🎵 Take the kids out to learn the basics of hip-hop dance at a free event at the Kimmel Center honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Sunday, 10am-noon.