We tried the White Castle beer
I’m always on the lookout for new Philly beers to taste and I recently came across Main Character Energy from Fishtown-based Evil Genius.
1 cool thing: The limited edition India pale ale is a collaboration with White Castle — yes, the hamburger fast-food joint.
Highlights: The kiwi and dragon fruit flavors give the beer a summery, Friday vibe.
- The zesty citrus notes help mellow out the bitterness of the IPA.
- The beer comes in at 6% ABV with an IBU of 40.
But can you taste hamburger? Nope.
- No White Castle ingredients are in the beer (which is probably for the best).
- “It wasn't brewed with White Castle sliders or anything like that, we wanted it to pair with sliders but overtake them,” Ryan Keller, spokesperson for the brewery, tells Axios.
Flashback: This is the second beer Evil Genius and White Castle have joined forces on.
- The duo released the tangerine-flavored It Hits Different last year.
Cost: Around $11.99 for a six pack, based on location. I paid $15.99 at the Foodery in Roxborough.
- $7 for a pour at the brewery’s North Front Street taproom.
🍺 Mike’s thought bubble: I usually don’t drink IPAs — too bitter for me — but this hits all the right notes.
- Plus: The smell evokes fond memories of orange Pez for me.
☝️ Be smart: Find where Evil Genius is stocked locally using the brewery’s beer locator tool on its website, while supplies last.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.