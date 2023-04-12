1 hour ago - Food and Drink

We tried the White Castle beer

Mike D'Onofrio
Main Character Energy from Fishtown-based Evil Genius

Main Character Energy from Fishtown-based Evil Genius. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

I’m always on the lookout for new Philly beers to taste and I recently came across Main Character Energy from Fishtown-based Evil Genius.

1 cool thing: The limited edition India pale ale is a collaboration with White Castle — yes, the hamburger fast-food joint.

Highlights: The kiwi and dragon fruit flavors give the beer a summery, Friday vibe.

  • The zesty citrus notes help mellow out the bitterness of the IPA.
  • The beer comes in at 6% ABV with an IBU of 40.

But can you taste hamburger? Nope.

  • No White Castle ingredients are in the beer (which is probably for the best).
  • “It wasn't brewed with White Castle sliders or anything like that, we wanted it to pair with sliders but overtake them,” Ryan Keller, spokesperson for the brewery, tells Axios.

Flashback: This is the second beer Evil Genius and White Castle have joined forces on.

Cost: Around $11.99 for a six pack, based on location. I paid $15.99 at the Foodery in Roxborough.

  • $7 for a pour at the brewery’s North Front Street taproom.

🍺 Mike’s thought bubble: I usually don’t drink IPAs — too bitter for me — but this hits all the right notes.

  • Plus: The smell evokes fond memories of orange Pez for me.

☝️ Be smart: Find where Evil Genius is stocked locally using the brewery’s beer locator tool on its website, while supplies last.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more