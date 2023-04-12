I’m always on the lookout for new Philly beers to taste and I recently came across Main Character Energy from Fishtown-based Evil Genius.

1 cool thing: The limited edition India pale ale is a collaboration with White Castle — yes, the hamburger fast-food joint.

Highlights: The kiwi and dragon fruit flavors give the beer a summery, Friday vibe.

The zesty citrus notes help mellow out the bitterness of the IPA.

The beer comes in at 6% ABV with an IBU of 40.

But can you taste hamburger? Nope.

No White Castle ingredients are in the beer (which is probably for the best).

“It wasn't brewed with White Castle sliders or anything like that, we wanted it to pair with sliders but overtake them,” Ryan Keller, spokesperson for the brewery, tells Axios.

Flashback: This is the second beer Evil Genius and White Castle have joined forces on.

The duo released the tangerine-flavored It Hits Different last year.

Cost: Around $11.99 for a six pack, based on location. I paid $15.99 at the Foodery in Roxborough.

$7 for a pour at the brewery’s North Front Street taproom.

🍺 Mike’s thought bubble: I usually don’t drink IPAs — too bitter for me — but this hits all the right notes.

Plus: The smell evokes fond memories of orange Pez for me.

☝️ Be smart: Find where Evil Genius is stocked locally using the brewery’s beer locator tool on its website, while supplies last.