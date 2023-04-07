🖼️ Check out the grand opening of the Paradigm Arts Building in Old City. There’s a reception and two new solo exhibitions, “Pursuit of Healing” by Nazeer Sabree and “Welcome Home” by Jason Andrew Turner. Today, 7-10pm. RSVPs encouraged.

🎶 Let the rhythm of Philly-based band Gauchinangos take you over at the Viernes Calientes Dance Party inside World Cafe Live. Today, free; doors open at 6pm, show at 9pm. RSVP recommended.

🤣 Check out the standup of Donnell Rawlings, the comedian who played “Ashy Larry” on “The Chappelle Show,” at Helium. Spots still available for tonight’s and Saturday’s shows at 10pm. Tickets: $30.99

🍺 The Garden at Cherry Street Pier opens this weekend with plenty of beer, wine and cocktails to go with tacos, nachos and hamburgers while you take in the Delaware River and Ben Franklin Bridge. Friday 5-9pm; Saturday noon-8pm; Sunday, noon-6pm.

🐰 Come dressed to the nines and take part in the 90th annual Easter Promenade down South Street. Live music, treats and a best-dressed contest judged by the Easter Bunny. Parade starts at 5th and South streets; contest at 2nd and Lombard streets. 12:30-4:30pm.

🍭 Collect candy and eggs while following around the Easter Bunny at Franklin Square’s Hop-A-Long Trail. Saturday, free, 11am-1pm.

🚢 Take an Easter Day cruise down the Delaware River and enjoy a buffet-style meal for brunch or dinner while enjoying onboard entertainment. There’s even an egg hunt for the kids. Tickets: $63 adults, $48 children.

🍦 It’s dollar ice cream night as the Flyers take on the Boston Bruins. Hey, they gotta entice fans somehow for this likely lopsided affair as the Bruins are really good this year. Sunday, 6pm. Tickets: $23+