1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to sign up for Philadelphia summer camps and programs

Mike D'Onofrio

Girls jumping into the pool at Jardel Recreation Center. Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation/Steve Belkowitz

Philly has expanded the summer camps, programs and job opportunities available for children and young adults this summer.

  • Registration is open for most programs.

Why it matters: Summer activities and programs provide a safe space at a time when the city’s gun violence typically spikes.

How it works: Find a summer camp or program near you by visiting the city’s locator tool.

  • Camp themes this year include rowing, e-sports and the visual arts.
  • Spots are limited so sign up soon.

What’s new: The city is offering extended care for children until 6pm at all summer camps.

  • Plus: Every summer camp that’s located at a pool will offer free swim lessons to children.

Plus: You can also find summer enrichment programs via a separate city locator tool.

  • These are six-week, all-day programs run by the school district and community-based groups.

Meanwhile: The Free Library of Philadelphia will put on its free Summer of Wonder again.

Job opportunities are available through the city’s WorkReady program this summer for those aged 12-24.

Of note: City summer camps and other programs will offer free meals for children.

What they’re saying: “These positive adults, positive programs and positive activities really go a long way in helping our kids get through all this,” Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday during a news conference, referencing the city’s gun violence issues.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more