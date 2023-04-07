How to sign up for Philadelphia summer camps and programs

Girls jumping into the pool at Jardel Recreation Center. Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation /Steve Belkowitz

Philly has expanded the summer camps, programs and job opportunities available for children and young adults this summer.

Registration is open for most programs.

Why it matters: Summer activities and programs provide a safe space at a time when the city’s gun violence typically spikes.

How it works: Find a summer camp or program near you by visiting the city’s locator tool.

Camp themes this year include rowing, e-sports and the visual arts.

Spots are limited so sign up soon.

What’s new: The city is offering extended care for children until 6pm at all summer camps.

Plus: Every summer camp that’s located at a pool will offer free swim lessons to children.

Plus: You can also find summer enrichment programs via a separate city locator tool.

These are six-week, all-day programs run by the school district and community-based groups.

Meanwhile: The Free Library of Philadelphia will put on its free Summer of Wonder again.

Job opportunities are available through the city’s WorkReady program this summer for those aged 12-24.

The city also continues to seek pool lifeguards.

Of note: City summer camps and other programs will offer free meals for children.

What they’re saying: “These positive adults, positive programs and positive activities really go a long way in helping our kids get through all this,” Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday during a news conference, referencing the city’s gun violence issues.