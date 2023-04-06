The Phillies unveiled plenty of fun new options ahead of their home opener. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

PhanaVision, the new and improved sprawling left-field video board at Citizens Bank Park, is the talk of the town.

Driving the news: It was among the new toys, merchandise and food options unveiled by the Phillies during Monday’s media event.

Why it matters: It’s 77% larger than the old one and the third-largest scoreboard in the MLB, hurriedly installed in the offseason following the Phillies’ deep playoff run.

To quote Buddy the Elf, the thing is ginormous.

By the numbers:

152 feet wide, 86 feet tall with 13,000 feet of display space.

116,298 pounds, supported by 190 tons of steel.

11.6 million pixels at 10-millimeter spacing. The clarity is sharper than a Ginsu knife.

PhanaVision is making everyone green with envy. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

There’s also plenty new food and concessions:

Season Innings Stretch: The jerk chicken sandwich, served on a brioche roll with pick slaw and fried plantains, is one of the seasonally inspired dishes offered by Aramark Sports + Entertainment. They’ll switch up the menu in spring, summer and fall.

Coca-Cola Corner: It’ll showcase fare from seven Philly-area restaurants.

Uncle Charlie’s Steaks: This one pays tribute to former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, with a heap of ribeye, diced onions and Cooper Sharp on a Liscio’s roll, plus a side of Herr’s kettle chips.

South Philly Disco Fries: A concoction of roasted pork, melted provolone cheese, broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers, offered by Pass and Stow, near the third-base gate.

Manco and Manco: The popular Ocean City pizzeria is adding more locations at Pass and Stow, Miller Lite Liberty Landing and Section 137.

P.J. Whelihan’s Cheesesteak Egg Rolls: Golden fried and delicious, served with a side of sriracha ketchup.

Mexican Street Popcorn: An extra kick to the buttery favorite, it has tajin, lime and cotija cheese.

1883 Burger Co.: Fresh burgers, chicken tenders, jumbo hot dogs and more, available in sections 109 and 207.

Green & Grains: Get all your plant-based options in Section 125.

Plus, fans will have an easier time accessing the ballpark.

A new artificial intelligence system scans fans at the gates, so you’ll no longer need to stop and get your bags checked.

The new rideshare area in Lot T allows you to charge your phone while waiting for your driver.