Reimagining the Roundhouse

The former headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department, known as the Roundhouse. Photo: Jessica Kourkounis for The Washington Post via Getty

The Roundhouse, viewed by some residents as symbolic of police brutality, could be transformed into a healing community hub.

Driving the news: The city released a final report Monday outlining the results of a months-long community engagement effort regarding the future of Philadelphia Police's old headquarters.

Many participants acknowledged the building’s dark past but still felt it was worth preserving. They want to see it transformed into an inviting space that benefits residents.

Some wanted the building demolished, but city officials said that’s unlikely as the hope is a developer buys and transforms it into affordable housing, a recreation or events center, or a museum that recognizes its complicated history of police abuse.

Why it matters: The circularly shaped concrete structure was an architectural marvel meant to usher in a new era in city policing that was more accountable and transparent.

Flashback: The building was designed by the architecture firm Geddes, Brecher, Qualls & Cunningham and constructed during a period of urban renewal, drawing national and international praise when it opened.

Police later erected a concrete fence around the perimeter at 7th and Race streets and closed one of the entrances, making it less accessible to the public.

Many people who were locked up or experienced police abuse there over the years came to view the building resentfully as evoking a pair of handcuffs, the report outlined.

In 2022, after nearly six decades, police relocated headquarters to the Public Services Building on North Broad Street.

By the numbers: The four-story Roundhouse encompasses 125,000 square feet on nearly three acres with a 56,000-square-foot rear parking lot.

How it worked: Consulting firms Connect the Dots and Amber Art and Design conducted more than a dozen events and gathered online responses from residents from June to December before issuing a report with recommendations about how best to use the building.

The team said the city should do something that acknowledges the site’s troubled history and prioritize developers that will “transform the site into a more welcoming and accessible place that is better connected to the surrounding community.”

What they’re saying: The engagement process was about “opening so many doors that people could always find a way in,” Sylvia Garcia-Garcia of Connect the Dots told Axios.

Philadelphians want to see the concrete perimeter torn down and more greenery added to the outside of a building as one participant said it was “designed to engage the community, not to barricade itself from its neighbors,” per the report.

What we’re watching: The Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia and Docomomo US/Greater Philadelphia want the Roundhouse designated as a historical site.

The organizations said in their nomination packet it’s important to preserve the building because it was “achieved through a level of collaboration that was both totally unique at the time in the practice of architecture and foretold the future of digital collaborative design,” according to a copy obtained by Axios.

What’s next: The Philadelphia Historical Commission will hold public hearings and decide in the coming months whether the building meets criteria for the designation.