A Philadelphia Police officer accused of using a racial slur during a recent arrest in Germantown has been reinstated.

Driving the news: An “extensive” review of body-camera footage showed that none of the officers involved in the arrest used racial slurs, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a Twitter statement Tuesday.

The accused and unnamed officer was “returned to full-duty status” while internal affairs continues to probe the “totality” of the stop to ensure all officers followed department policies, Outlaw said.

Why it matters: The department's rank and file have repeatedly been accused of using heavy-handed and discriminatory tactics, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in payouts over the last seven years.

Catch up quick: The "phillyspotnews" Instagram account posted a video of officers surrounding a parked SUV last week and stated that an officer used a slur while trying to make an arrest. The video showed a tense encounter in which one officer pointed his gun at the driver’s window, repeatedly shouting that he could see a gun in the car and ordering the driver to open the door.

The cop used a baton to break the window before the video ended with the SUV ramming into a parked police cruiser.

Outlaw called the officers' conduct “highly concerning” when she announced the internal affairs investigation last week.

After the video went viral, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 president John McNesby defended the officer and criticized political leaders.

“Let’s stop coddling the felons out there, the gun-handlers, the drug dealers,” McNesby said in a video posted to Twitter. “Let the officers do their work.”

Zoom in: Outlaw said that her department took the allegation seriously, but it was “equally important to clear the names of our officers when they are accused of utilizing racial slurs.”

The mayor’s office tells Axios the body-camera footage isn’t being released since the IA probe into the officers' conduct is ongoing, along with a criminal case against the suspect.

Police charged the 30-year-old suspect with multiple counts, including aggravated assault and drug and weapons offenses.

The big picture: The city has shelled out almost $116 million in misconduct payouts since 2016 and recently settled for $9.25 million with protesters injured by cops during racial justice demonstrations in 2020.