44 mins ago - Food and Drink

Philly's 2023 James Beard award nominees

Isaac Avilucea

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

They can almost taste … victory.

Driving the news: Some of Philly’s best restaurateurs are among the finalists announced yesterday for the 2023 James Beard Awards, often described as the Oscars of the food world.

And the nominees are…

Best chef, Mid-Atlantic:
Outstanding restaurateur:
Outstanding restaurant:
Emerging chef:

💪 Of note: Philly has three of the five toques nominated for the best chef crown in the Mid-Atlantic.

What we’re watching: Winners will be announced June 5.

