They can almost taste … victory.

Driving the news: Some of Philly’s best restaurateurs are among the finalists announced yesterday for the 2023 James Beard Awards, often described as the Oscars of the food world.

And the nominees are…

Best chef, Mid-Atlantic:

Jesse Ito of Royal Sushi

Dionicio Jiménez of Cantina La Martina

Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya

Outstanding restaurateur:

Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group

Outstanding restaurant:

Friday Saturday Sunday, owned by Chad and Hannah Williams

Emerging chef:

Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club

💪 Of note: Philly has three of the five toques nominated for the best chef crown in the Mid-Atlantic.

What we’re watching: Winners will be announced June 5.