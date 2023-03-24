John Kerry and his Philly cheesesteak at Pat's in 2003. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

We steak-ed out some of the most memorable moments in Philly cheesesteak culture. Gee whiz, the list is a doozy.

🧀 Steak-gate: Then-presidential candidate John Kerry was torched for ordering his sammy with Swiss during a visit to Pat’s King of Steaks in 2003.

And he piled on the mess by “nibbling daintily" at the sandwich as photographers clicked. Inquirer food critic Craig Laban said the Swiss cheese debacle would “doom” Kerry’s candidacy because, “in Philadelphia, that’s an alternative lifestyle.” Enough said.

🧑🏽‍⚖️ High-Steaks Legal Drama: It was big news when the founder of the original Tony Luke’s in South Philly – now known as Tony and Nick's — Anthony “Papa Luke” Lucidonio Sr. and one of his sons, Nicholas, pled guilty last year to tax fraud for hiding $8 million from Uncle Sam.

The case came about through a long-running family feud, with one of Papa Luke's other sons, Tony Luke Jr. Tony Luke Jr.'s sons helped the feds go after his grandfather and uncle.

“Papa Luke” and Nicholas await sentencing next month, according to court records, while Tony Luke Jr. runs his own cheesesteak empire.

❤️‍🩹 A Magical Philly Cheesesteak Moment: A few years ago, customers broke into a capella rendition of Boyz II Men’s “Your Love” while waiting in line inside a packed Jim’s Steaks.