Juicy Philly cheesesteak history

Isaac Avilucea
Former presidential candidate John Kerry eats a Philly cheesesteak during a 2003 campaign stop at Pat's King of Steaks.

John Kerry and his Philly cheesesteak at Pat's in 2003. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

We steak-ed out some of the most memorable moments in Philly cheesesteak culture. Gee whiz, the list is a doozy.

🧀 Steak-gate: Then-presidential candidate John Kerry was torched for ordering his sammy with Swiss during a visit to Pat’s King of Steaks in 2003.

🧑🏽‍⚖️ High-Steaks Legal Drama: It was big news when the founder of the original Tony Luke’s in South Philly – now known as Tony and Nick's — Anthony “Papa Luke” Lucidonio Sr. and one of his sons, Nicholas, pled guilty last year to tax fraud for hiding $8 million from Uncle Sam.

  • The case came about through a long-running family feud, with one of Papa Luke's other sons, Tony Luke Jr. Tony Luke Jr.'s sons helped the feds go after his grandfather and uncle.
  • “Papa Luke” and Nicholas await sentencing next month, according to court records, while Tony Luke Jr. runs his own cheesesteak empire.

❤️‍🩹 A Magical Philly Cheesesteak Moment: A few years ago, customers broke into a capella rendition of Boyz II Men’s “Your Love” while waiting in line inside a packed Jim’s Steaks.

