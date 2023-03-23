There's a lot to do in Philly this weekend.

🏖️ Enter Sandman. Sculptor Matt Long transforms 65 tons of sand into dazzlingly recognizable creatures, from penguins to hammerhead sharks, at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, starting today through April 16. Tickets: $37

☀️ Rising Sun: Hear from dozens of artists who express how they’re feeling about the state of American democracy through an interpretive exhibit at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Friday, 7pm. Tickets: $10-15

🎥 Check out a screening of Landfall, which tells the story of Puerto Rican citizens who endured Hurricane Maria, at the Esperanza Art Center. Get a glimpse here with the trailer. Lale Namerrow Pastor, the film’s associate producer, will do a Q&A after the showing. Friday, 7:30pm. Tickets: $10

It’s free admission Saturday at the National Constitution Center, which is teaming up with Wawa to honor Women’s History Month. They’ll give away coffee, pretzels and pastries from 1-4pm or until supplies run out. 10am-5pm.

🐇 Hop on over to Bunnyland for magical tales and hayrides while catching a glimpse of the Easter Bunny’s home at Linvilla Orchards. March 25-April 8. Tickets: $13; discounts for children under 5.

Play-A-Palooza: Dive into science and art while enjoying the outdoors. There’re also performances, food trucks and a bookmobile at the Smith Memorial Playground. Saturday, noon-4pm. Tickets: $10 for kids; adults, free.

Dracula and the Incorruptible Body: Learn about funeral practices and the historical origins of how regular people were misidentified as vampires in the 19th century at this exhibit inside the Mutter Museum. Through May. Tickets: $20