Does ballot position matter in Philly mayor election?
Much has been made of the “coffee can of destiny” after little-known mayoral candidate John Wood drew the top spot on the ballot among a dozen candidates in this year’s Democratic primary.
What they’re saying: Wood was surprised by the lucky draw, and a lot of candidates feel positioning matters in a crowded race.
- “I think it lifts me tremendously, gets me some donations, maybe some endorsements,” Wood told WHYY.
The intrigue: We went back in time to see whether pole position has mattered. Shout out to Nick Custodio of the Philadelphia City Commissioners office who helped track down documents for us.
- Here's the rundown of the winners' ballot position and the size of the field.
2019 — Jim Kenney was #1, in a three-person field.
2015 — Kenney was #3, in a field of six.
2011 — Michael Nutter was #2; his only opponent was Milton Street.
2007 — Nutter was #3, in a crowd of seven.
And if we keep going back: In 1999, John Street won after drawing the #1 slot in a four-person field.
- In 1991, winner Ed Rendell drew #5 among five, per NBC 10.
For the political wonks: Here’s this year's full ballot:
- John Wood
- Cherelle Parker
- James DeLeon
- Rebecca Rhynhart
- Delscia Gray
- Derek Green
- Amen Brown
- Jeff Brown
- María Quiñones Sánchez
- Warren Bloom
- Allan Domb
- Helen Gym
🧠 Be smart: May 1 is the last day to register to vote in the mayoral primary. Election Day is May 16.
