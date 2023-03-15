Tiger Woods investing in Cobbs Creek revival
Tiger Woods is teeing up the plan to revive the Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philly.
What’s happening: Woods’ team said yesterday they'll partner with the Cobbs Creek Foundation to build a new short course and provide programming for students.
Why it matters: Woods' participation in the Cobbs Creek restoration will bring resources and street cred to help grow the sport with young players in Philadelphia, the only major U.S. city without a regular PGA Tour event.
Catch up quick: The century-old golf club, spanning 340 acres, closed in 2020 due to funding and safety concerns.
- The club was a haven for Black and brown golfers previously excluded from other clubs over their race.
- The Cobbs Creek Foundation penned a lease for the course earlier this year and will invest $65 million to restore the property.
Details: Woods' TGR Foundation nonprofit will operate the TGR Learning Lab inside the new 30,000-square-foot community center at Cobbs Creek. College prep, STEM and career readiness programs will be part of the programming.
- TGR Design, a Woods company, will design the club's short course.
- There'll be programs to help young golfers with their game.
What’s next: The course is expected to open at the end of 2025.
