Quit parking on the grass along Kelly Drive
The city has installed a rope-line barrier along Kelly Drive.
Why it matters: Drivers keep parking – illegally – on the grass between the roadway and the Schuylkill River, destroying the greenway and threatening pedestrians. And the start of mud season will only make matters worse.
It's a Philly thing: Parking on the grass got big during the pandemic, and the city has been trying to crack down ever since.
- It’s been a particular challenge near the intersection of Kelly and Fountain Green drives, where the statue of General Ulysses Grant is located.
What’s happening: City crews have installed the rope on the grass along areas from Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Boathouse Row, Maita Soukup, spokesperson for the parks and recreation department, tells Axios.
- The city wants to prevent a mess before the weather warms up and more people use the park, which can draw tens of thousands of visitors a week.
Yes, but: Will this ⬇️ keep people from parking on the grass?
👮 Heads up: Park rangers will be on the prowl, Soukup says.
- The fine: $101.
What’s next: The current fencing is a temporary, seasonal solution. The city will assess how well it works, then decide whether to extend the barrier.
