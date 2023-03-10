Weekender: Irish bar crawl, Shrek rave, and Oscars party

Drink, dance, be merry, cheer on the home team. But whatever you do, keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your bleeping mouth during this weekend’s Philly events.

🍀 Luck of the Irish Philadelphia Bar Crawl: Pinch me, I’ve had too many Irish car bombs. Celebrate St. Paddy’s day with holiday-themed drinks and live music at Howl at the Moon and other city hotspots. Saturday, noon. Tickets: $10.99+.

🕺 SHREK RAVE: This 21+ Shrek-inspired dance party on South Street is sure to make a believer out of you. Make sure not to commit a party foul; come dressed to impress as one of your favorite fairytale friends. Doors open Saturday at 8pm at Theater of the Living Arts. Tickets: $32.

🎵 EtrABBAganza: Hey, Dancing Queens, are you ready to have the time of your life? Listen to all the ABBA hits and savor Swedish bites at this '70s-inspired dance party and costume contest at the American Swedish Historical Museum. Saturday, 7pm-10pm. Tickets: $30+

🏀 Portland at 76ers: Dame time? Not on Philly’s watch. The Sixers need all the hometown help they can get on Friday night if they’re going to keep the Trailblazers’ dazzling point guard Damian Lillard from scoring another 71 points like he did against the Houston Rockets. The Sixers are back in action again on Sunday versus the Washington Wizards. Tonight, 7pm; Sunday, 6pm. Wells Fargo Center. Tickets: $70+, $64+.

🪖 Beat the noise and the crowd on a special walking tour of the Museum of the American Revolution. The volume and lights are lowered for sensory-sensitive guests. There’s even a quiet room and sensory kits available. Sunday, 9am-10:30am. Free, reservations required.

🎥 Oscars Party & Screening: You don’t have to be a celebrity for the Philadelphia Film Society to roll out the red carpet at this Center City viewing party, where you’ll enjoy free drinks and appetizers before a big-screen showing of the 95th Academy Awards, sans the slap heard ’round the world. Sunday, 7:30pm. Tickets: $75+.