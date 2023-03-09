Campaign pins inside the city's Board of Elections Office. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Monday was the deadline to get on the May primary ballot in this municipal election, and more than 90 candidates filed. No, that's not a typo.

Why it matters: City Hall is poised for a shakeup. Mayor Jim Kenney is term-limited, and City Council will have several new members.

Zoom in: In the mayor's race, a dozen Democrats filed to run. They are:

Former Councilmembers Cherelle Parker, Helen Gym, Allan Domb, Maria Quiñones Sánchez, and Derek Green

Grocer Jeff Brown

Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart

John Wood, a former Philadelphia police lieutenant

Amen Brown, a state rep from West Philly

Warren Bloom, who has run for office several times

James DeLeon, a former municipal court judge

and Delscia Gray

The lone Republican running is former Councilmember David Oh.

In the at-large City Council races, 29 Democrats are competing for their party’s ticket to fill five seats.

Three of four incumbents are running — Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Isaiah Thomas and Jim Harrity.

The other two at-large seats are set aside essentially for any party other than the Dems. Six Republicans are running for those.

Plus: Seven Democrats are vying to replace Council President Darrell Clarke, whose district includes parts of North Philly, Center City and Fishtown.

Clarke's former chief of staff Curtis Wilkerson is one of them.

Sheriff: Three Democrats filed to challenge incumbent Rochelle Bilal; one Republican also filed.

Between the lines: The winners of the Democratic primaries typically win in the general because Philly's registered Democratic voters vastly outnumber Republicans.

What’s next: Ballot positioning will be determined on March 15, when candidates draw numbers from an old Horn & Hardart coffee can.

The bottom line: Yes, there are a bunch of races and scores of candidates to keep track of.