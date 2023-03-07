Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals

The Sweet 16 votes are in, and you didn’t hold back — we received 387 responses!

Time for the Elite 8.

Liberty Place vs. Fisher Fine Arts Library

This is going to be interesting. Photos: Abdullah Aleisa/Getty, University of Pennsylvania/Eric Sucar.

Liberty Place, Philly’s first skyscraper that soared above William Penn atop City Hall, took 66% of the vote, convincingly beating our newest and tallest additions to the skyline, the Comcast Towers.

The Elite Eight pits Liberty Place’s iconic spires and glass facades against the Fisher Fine Arts Library, a 19th-century masterpiece. The two couldn’t be more different!

City Hall vs. Philadelphia Museum of Art

Two beauts. Photos: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty, John Greim/LightRocket via Getty

Unsurprisingly, City Hall toppled the Parkway Central Library, garnering more than 86% of your votes.

Now City Hall — at one point the tallest structure in the world — takes on the art museum. We're predicting a nail-biter here.

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts vs. Wanamaker Building

Which will it be? Photo courtesy of Google Maps

North Broad’s fine arts academy defeated the only church in the tournament, pulling out a tight win (51.7%) against the Church of the Gesú.

Designed by architects Frank Furness and George Hewitt, the U.S.'s first school and museum of fine arts takes on the Wanamaker Building, another 19th-century gem.

Shofuso House vs. Carpenters' Hall

Good luck with this one. Photos: Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Home to some of the best cherry trees in the city, the Shofuso House won a squeaker (50.4%) against the Lemon Hill Mansion in the battle of Fairmount Park buildings.

Now it's a matchup between the smallest buildings left: the Japanese tea house vs. Carpenters’ Hall.

🗳 Elite Eight voting is open!