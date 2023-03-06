Skyline behind the Schuylkill River Boardwalk at sunset. Photo: Jumping Rocks/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty

Philly’s iconic skyline and historic architecture draws visitors from across the globe each year.

But which of these beauties do you consider the city’s best?

What’s happening: We’re holding a Sweet 16 tournament, collecting votes to crown the local building that stands above the rest and best defines the city.

Flashback: You helped us call out the city’s worst buildings last year.

Cap:Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals

Methodology: This informal contest is meant to be fun.

Make your picks by considering beauty, form, function or personal attachment — whatever you think it means for our city.

Plus: We know Philly is a World Heritage City and has way more than 16 great buildings but we had to pare it down for the tourney.

📬 Vote in round 1 here. We'll play all week.