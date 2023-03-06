2 hours ago - Real Estate

👑 Crowning a champion of Philadelphia's skyline

Mike D'Onofrio
The Philadelphia skyline in autumn.

Skyline behind the Schuylkill River Boardwalk at sunset. Photo: Jumping Rocks/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty

Philly’s iconic skyline and historic architecture draws visitors from across the globe each year.

  • But which of these beauties do you consider the city’s best?

What’s happening: We’re holding a Sweet 16 tournament, collecting votes to crown the local building that stands above the rest and best defines the city.

Flashback: You helped us call out the city’s worst buildings last year.

Cap:Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals

Methodology: This informal contest is meant to be fun.

  • Make your picks by considering beauty, form, function or personal attachment — whatever you think it means for our city.

Plus: We know Philly is a World Heritage City and has way more than 16 great buildings but we had to pare it down for the tourney.

📬 Vote in round 1 here. We'll play all week.

  • Email [email protected] for a write-in candidate or to complain about the buildings that were left out. Let the games begin!
