👑 Crowning a champion of Philadelphia's skyline
Philly’s iconic skyline and historic architecture draws visitors from across the globe each year.
- But which of these beauties do you consider the city’s best?
What’s happening: We’re holding a Sweet 16 tournament, collecting votes to crown the local building that stands above the rest and best defines the city.
Flashback: You helped us call out the city’s worst buildings last year.
Methodology: This informal contest is meant to be fun.
- Make your picks by considering beauty, form, function or personal attachment — whatever you think it means for our city.
Plus: We know Philly is a World Heritage City and has way more than 16 great buildings but we had to pare it down for the tourney.
