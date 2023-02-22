The Philadelphia Building Trades Council is expected to endorse Democrat Cherelle Parker for mayor, per the Inquirer and KYW.

Why it matters: The backing from the council, a coalition of dozens of regional unions, is highly prized and will likely bring a windfall of funding and support leading up to the May primary and beyond.

State of play: At least eight Democrats are vying to become the city’s next mayor, including five former City Council members, a state legislator and a supermarket magnate.

The nod could prove decisive in a crowded Democratic field where spending from outside groups is expected to again outpace candidate spending.

What’s happening: The building trades council will make its endorsement this morning in its union hall in Northeast Philly.

Between the lines: The group’s pick “typically has been the most coveted endorsement in a mayoral primary,” signifying a wide-range of support from throughout the city, Mustafa Rashed, the president and CEO of lobbying and communications firm Bellevue Strategies, tells Axios.

The building trades council has never endorsed a female candidate for mayor.

The intrigue: It remains to be seen whether the group’s vote among its membership will be unanimous, per the Inquirer.

Zoom out: Several other high-profile unions and groups are putting their money behind Democratic candidates.

Between the lines: Unlike candidates, the building trades council’s super PAC can accept and spend unlimited funds as long as they don’t coordinate with campaigns.

Flashback: The group backed Mayor Jim Kenney for both of his successful runs for mayor in 2015 and 2019.

Of note: The Democratic winner of the May primary typically goes on to win the November election as registered Democrats far outnumber Republicans.

Zoom in: Parker is a former City Council member and a member of the powerful Northwest Coalition, a group of African-American political leaders who generate high voter turnout in their wards.

What they’re saying: Aren Platt, a spokesperson for Parker’s campaign, told Axios the campaign is “really respectful of their process” and declined additional comment.

Frank Keel, a spokesperson for the trades council, declined to comment.

Jay McCalla, a former city deputy managing director and political insider, tells Axios the council has been a savvy, well-funded and experienced political operation — under previous leadership.