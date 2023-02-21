Temple University will hold a vigil today for the police officer who was shot and killed over the weekend.

What’s happening: The observance for Christopher Fitzgerald will take place on the North Philadelphia campus’ Bell Tower at 4:30pm.

Fitzgerald, 31, is believed to be the first university officer shot and killed on duty, school spokesperson Ayana Jones tells Axios.

Driving the news: 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer was arrested early Sunday morning at his home in Buckingham Township.

Pfeffer has been charged with murder and murder of a law enforcement officer, per 6ABC.

Catch up quick: Fitzgerald encountered Pfeffer on Saturday night during an investigation near the border of Temple’s campus, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office.

Pfeffer shot Fitzgerald, attempted to steal his gun, and then committed a carjacking shortly afterward, the DA’s office said.

Zoom in: Fitzgerald was a father of four who had been with Temple since October 2021.

He was the son of Joel Fitzgerald, a police official who spent 17 years with Philadelphia Police and later served as police chief of four cities, the New York Post reported.

The latest: A makeshift memorial was set up near where Christopher Fitzgerald was killed, per CBS.

A GoFundMe had raised more than $330,000 for Fitzgerald's family as of Tuesday morning.

What they’re saying: Fitzgerald's cousin Juan Marrero Jr. told the Inquirer that the officer “wore that badge like he was a superhero. He protected everybody here. That’s what he loved to do.”