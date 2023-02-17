A gallery in the new Disney100: The Exhibition. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

You can now visit the happiest place on earth without trekking to Florida.

Driving the news: Disney100: The Exhibition, which celebrates the company's 100th anniversary, launches in Philly on Saturday at the Franklin Institute.

A gallery at Disney100: The Exhibition shows a model of Cinderella Castle with digital fireworks exploding behind it. Video: Mike D'Onofrio

Details: Visitors can walk through 10 immersive galleries spanning 15,000-square-feet. Browse hundreds of rarely seen artifacts, like the "Black Panther" costume from the 2018 film, the prop story book from “Sleeping Beauty" and the BB-8 puppet from the"Star Wars" films.

Use digital touch screens to explore the history of Disney characters, theme parks and innovations.

One cool thing: Visitors can use headphones to listen to singers perform “Let It Go” from the movie “Frozen” in a variety of different languages, including Korean, Norwegian and Canadian French.

From left to right, helmets worn in the Marvel movies "Thor" and "Eternals." Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Pro tips: A must-see for Marvel fans is the exhibit's helmet collection, featuring headgear worn in “Thor," "Iron Man" and “Eternals,” Michael Vargo, head of the Walt Disney Archives and the official Disney fan club D23, told Axios during a media preview on Wednesday.

Plus: Longtime Disney enthusiasts shouldn’t miss the gallery dedicated to theme parks from around the world, which features a roller coaster car from the Matterhorn Bobsleds ride in Disneyland Park and a digital fireworks display over Ciinderella’s Castle.

💭 Mike’s thought bubble: My favorite part was exploring how the cartoons and movies were made from start to finish, along with animatronics used in in Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents.

Visit: The exhibit runs through Aug. 27.

Daytime tickets cost $45 for adults ages 12-64, $43 for seniors and military members and $41 for children ages 3-11. Evening tickets are $25.