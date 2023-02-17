2 hours ago - Things to Do

Disney100 exhibit opens at Franklin Institute

Mike D'Onofrio
A gallery in the new Disney100: The Exhibition

A gallery in the new Disney100: The Exhibition. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

You can now visit the happiest place on earth without trekking to Florida.

Driving the news: Disney100: The Exhibition, which celebrates the company's 100th anniversary, launches in Philly on Saturday at the Franklin Institute.

A model of Cinderella Castle with fireworks exploding behind it.
A gallery at Disney100: The Exhibition shows a model of Cinderella Castle with digital fireworks exploding behind it. Video: Mike D'Onofrio

Details: Visitors can walk through 10 immersive galleries spanning 15,000-square-feet. Browse hundreds of rarely seen artifacts, like the "Black Panther" costume from the 2018 film, the prop story book from “Sleeping Beauty" and the BB-8 puppet from the"Star Wars" films.

  • Use digital touch screens to explore the history of Disney characters, theme parks and innovations.

One cool thing: Visitors can use headphones to listen to singers perform “Let It Go” from the movie “Frozen” in a variety of different languages, including Korean, Norwegian and Canadian French.

Helmets worn in Marvel movies
From left to right, helmets worn in the Marvel movies "Thor" and "Eternals." Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Pro tips: A must-see for Marvel fans is the exhibit's helmet collection, featuring headgear worn in “Thor," "Iron Man" and “Eternals,” Michael Vargo, head of the Walt Disney Archives and the official Disney fan club D23, told Axios during a media preview on Wednesday.

  • Plus: Longtime Disney enthusiasts shouldn’t miss the gallery dedicated to theme parks from around the world, which features a roller coaster car from the Matterhorn Bobsleds ride in Disneyland Park and a digital fireworks display over Ciinderella’s Castle.

💭 Mike’s thought bubble: My favorite part was exploring how the cartoons and movies were made from start to finish, along with animatronics used in in Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents.

Visit: The exhibit runs through Aug. 27.

  • Daytime tickets cost $45 for adults ages 12-64, $43 for seniors and military members and $41 for children ages 3-11. Evening tickets are $25.
A wall of Disney vinyl records
A wall of Disney vinyl records at the Disney100: The Exhibition where you can also listen to several well known songs. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more