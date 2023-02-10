Philadelphia's Jelloman is ready for the Super Bowl
The hour of the Jelloman has arrived.
State of play: A video of Paul Vile, known by his nickname Jelloman, went viral on social media last month. It showed the Eagles fan crowd surfing and slinging Jell-O shots into the crowd celebrating on South Broad Street following the NFC Championship victory.
What’s happening: Vile tells Axios he's prepping more than 4,000 vodka and green Jell-O shots for Super Bowl weekend.
- He often adds Pop Rocks to the shots, which he says produces the “perfect consistency.”
- Of note: He's the brother of Philly musician Kurt Vile, former lead guitarist of The War on Drugs.
Context: Vile has been Jelloman since around 2009 and has become a fixture of the festival circuit and local music scene.
- When he’s not working as a mason, Vile sells Jell-O shots and T-shirts at festivals, concerts and events.
- He also creates Jell-O art in the form of large murals that spell out band names with… you guessed it… Jell-O shots.
- He's even the subject of a documentary.
What he’s saying: Vile tells Axios that the viral crowd surfing video helped catapult his business, and that he hoped to turn Jelloman into a full-time job
- It’s a fulfilling way to live,” he says.
Where to find him: Vile says he will be at The Ave Live on Sunday for a Super Bowl pop-up watch party.
- But he kept coy about where he’ll turn up if the Eagles capture their second Super Bowl.
