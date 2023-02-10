Philadelphia's Jelloman is ready for the Super Bowl

Paul Vile crowd surfing on South Broad Street after the Eagles NFC Champtionship win in January. Screenshot courtesy of @Jellomanphilly /Instagram

The hour of the Jelloman has arrived.

State of play: A video of Paul Vile, known by his nickname Jelloman, went viral on social media last month. It showed the Eagles fan crowd surfing and slinging Jell-O shots into the crowd celebrating on South Broad Street following the NFC Championship victory.

What’s happening: Vile tells Axios he's prepping more than 4,000 vodka and green Jell-O shots for Super Bowl weekend.

He often adds Pop Rocks to the shots, which he says produces the “perfect consistency.”

Of note: He's the brother of Philly musician Kurt Vile, former lead guitarist of The War on Drugs.

Context: Vile has been Jelloman since around 2009 and has become a fixture of the festival circuit and local music scene.

When he’s not working as a mason, Vile sells Jell-O shots and T-shirts at festivals, concerts and events.

He also creates Jell-O art in the form of large murals that spell out band names with… you guessed it… Jell-O shots.

He's even the subject of a documentary.

What he’s saying: Vile tells Axios that the viral crowd surfing video helped catapult his business, and that he hoped to turn Jelloman into a full-time job

It’s a fulfilling way to live,” he says.

Where to find him: Vile says he will be at The Ave Live on Sunday for a Super Bowl pop-up watch party.