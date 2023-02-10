2 hours ago - Sports

Philadelphia's Jelloman is ready for the Super Bowl

Mike D'Onofrio
Paul Vile crowd surfing on South Broad Street

Paul Vile crowd surfing on South Broad Street after the Eagles NFC Champtionship win in January. Screenshot courtesy of @Jellomanphilly/Instagram

The hour of the Jelloman has arrived.

State of play: A video of Paul Vile, known by his nickname Jelloman, went viral on social media last month. It showed the Eagles fan crowd surfing and slinging Jell-O shots into the crowd celebrating on South Broad Street following the NFC Championship victory.

What’s happening: Vile tells Axios he's prepping more than 4,000 vodka and green Jell-O shots for Super Bowl weekend.

  • He often adds Pop Rocks to the shots, which he says produces the “perfect consistency.”
  • Of note: He's the brother of Philly musician Kurt Vile, former lead guitarist of The War on Drugs.

Context: Vile has been Jelloman since around 2009 and has become a fixture of the festival circuit and local music scene.

What he’s saying: Vile tells Axios that the viral crowd surfing video helped catapult his business, and that he hoped to turn Jelloman into a full-time job

  • It’s a fulfilling way to live,” he says.

Where to find him: Vile says he will be at The Ave Live on Sunday for a Super Bowl pop-up watch party.

  • But he kept coy about where he’ll turn up if the Eagles capture their second Super Bowl.
