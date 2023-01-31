59 mins ago - News

Reader shoutout: Philly's Best buildings?

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of the Philadelphia skyline with word balloons filled with exclamation points popping up over it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Philly is a World Heritage City with a mixture of historic buildings and sleek skyscrapers.

What’s happening: We want to know which buildings are the best in Philly and why.

  • Send us an email and tell us what you think. We’ll compile them and highlight the top responses next week.

Methodology: There are no wrong answers! Use your own judgment on beauty, form, function and personal attachment — whatever you think matters most.

Flashback: Last year, we asked readers what they thought were the city’s biggest eyesores and you did not hold back!

