Cafe Lombardi's serves up a slice of South Philly in the burbs

👋 Isaac here. I’ve been on an Italian food tour and found my new favorite spot in the burbs: Cafe Lombardi’s.

The intrigue: A local staple that bills itself as a “taste of South Philly in Horsham,” the tables sit side-by-side in a one-room dining space and they are adorned with red vinyl tablecloths and small, flickering candles.

It’s festive and familial – you’re elbow-to-elbow with your neighbor and can hear their conversations – but also cozy and intimate, like that famous scene from “Lady and the Tramp,” if you’re there with your partner.

The food: I’m simple – it’s team spaghetti every time. This one was a chef’s kiss, with a healthy heaping of pasta and meat sauce that was tangy and sweet, just how I like it.

Plus, my girlfriend raved about the eggplant parmesan appetizer and spaghetti alla verdure with broccoli, peppers, mushrooms and onions folded in. It was all vegan without her having to ask for adjustments, a rare departure from most Italian joints that layer on the cheese.

For dessert, I had cannoli that made my achy, flaky heart swell. Perfect combo of crunchy shell to creamy ricotta filling.

What’s next: I was eyeing Dante and Luigi’s in Philly as the next stop on my tour. Would love to hear from readers whether it’s worth a trip.