Cafe Lombardi's serves up a slice of South Philly in the burbs
👋 Isaac here. I’ve been on an Italian food tour and found my new favorite spot in the burbs: Cafe Lombardi’s.
The intrigue: A local staple that bills itself as a “taste of South Philly in Horsham,” the tables sit side-by-side in a one-room dining space and they are adorned with red vinyl tablecloths and small, flickering candles.
- It’s festive and familial – you’re elbow-to-elbow with your neighbor and can hear their conversations – but also cozy and intimate, like that famous scene from “Lady and the Tramp,” if you’re there with your partner.
The food: I’m simple – it’s team spaghetti every time. This one was a chef’s kiss, with a healthy heaping of pasta and meat sauce that was tangy and sweet, just how I like it.
- Plus, my girlfriend raved about the eggplant parmesan appetizer and spaghetti alla verdure with broccoli, peppers, mushrooms and onions folded in. It was all vegan without her having to ask for adjustments, a rare departure from most Italian joints that layer on the cheese.
For dessert, I had cannoli that made my achy, flaky heart swell. Perfect combo of crunchy shell to creamy ricotta filling.
What’s next: I was eyeing Dante and Luigi’s in Philly as the next stop on my tour. Would love to hear from readers whether it’s worth a trip.
