Eagles to face 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay hopes his team still holds up the No. 1 finger at the end of the season. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The dream is still alive. Just look at Nick Sirianni.

Driving the news: The top-seeded Eagles blew out the New York Giants on Saturday at the Linc, culminating in an ebullient locker room celebration, complete with our head coach hilariously donning safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Dreamchasers chain.

The 38-7 win advanced the Eagles to the NFC title game — their seventh since 2001. They'll host the San Francisco 49ers at 3pm Sunday, per CBS Sports.

Why it matters: The Eagles are a win away from returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018, when they defeated the New England Patriots to give the championship-starved franchise its first NFL title.

Catch up fast: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts worried fans before kickoff when he told FOX's Pam Oliver that his injured shoulder was "nowhere near 100%.

Yes, but: He still tossed two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles held a commanding 28-0 lead at halftime.

What we're watching: The Eagles are looking to hand 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy his first loss in a matchup of the NFC's top teams. Purdy has run the table since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

What's next: Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am on Ticketmaster.com, 6ABC reports. First come, first served.