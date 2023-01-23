Eagles to face 49ers in NFC Championship Game
The dream is still alive. Just look at Nick Sirianni.
Driving the news: The top-seeded Eagles blew out the New York Giants on Saturday at the Linc, culminating in an ebullient locker room celebration, complete with our head coach hilariously donning safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Dreamchasers chain.
- The 38-7 win advanced the Eagles to the NFC title game — their seventh since 2001. They'll host the San Francisco 49ers at 3pm Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Why it matters: The Eagles are a win away from returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018, when they defeated the New England Patriots to give the championship-starved franchise its first NFL title.
Catch up fast: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts worried fans before kickoff when he told FOX's Pam Oliver that his injured shoulder was "nowhere near 100%.
- Yes, but: He still tossed two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles held a commanding 28-0 lead at halftime.
What we're watching: The Eagles are looking to hand 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy his first loss in a matchup of the NFC's top teams. Purdy has run the table since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.
What's next: Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am on Ticketmaster.com, 6ABC reports. First come, first served.
