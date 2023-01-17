A real estate market crash isn't likely in 2023. Here's what Brett Rosenthal of Compass' Revolve Philly Group says to expect instead.

1. It'll be slow to start.

Rosenthal predicts 2023 will be slower than the last few years, but activity will pick up later in the year.

2. Demand will pick up from regular folks — and investors.

"Higher interest rates took some buyers out of the market, however I am already seeing many come back," he says.

Investors will be active in Philly in 2023, too. Philly, Rosenthal says, has a lower cost of entry than other markets, which makes it ripe for investors.

3. Prices will hardly change.